Lavina Mehta MBE

Wellness and Fitness Coach

  • Location: Online
  • Expert In:Coaching, Fitness, Personal Trainer, Womens Health, Wellness


About Lavina Mehta MBE

Lavina Mehta MBE is an award-winning qualified personal trainer and wellness coach on a mission to help people of all ages feel good, both physically and mentally, and reduce the risk of chronic disease. She works with all ages and is menopause-inclusive, having shared her own perimenopause journey on social media. During lockdown, she delivered twice daily free workouts online with her motto 'exercise for sanity not vanity'. And, she still offers free workouts on Instagram and YouTube, including ideas for 'exercise snacking': short 10 minute bites of movement throughout your day. Plus, she demos virtual 'chair workouts' on Fridays for senior or less mobile people, and anyone who sits down for too long while WFH. To work with her more closely, you can join her group training programme (from £99 per year) which gives you access to 200 recorded workouts, a beginner's guide to strength training and recipe ideas, as well as a Facebook community. Or book in to work with her one-on-one. She is also an ambassador for Diabetes UK, the Alzheimer's Society and Menopause Mandate - and the author of best-selling book The Feel Good Fix. Lavina promotes the power of exercise, strength training and lifestyle changes to help women ‘feel good’, and embrace midlife and beyond.




Where to find Lavina Mehta MBE

Website: www.feelgoodwithlavina.com
Email: info@lavinapt.com


