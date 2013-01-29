Liberty's Beauty Lottery

One of our favourite haunts in London is, without a doubt, the enchanting, innovative and eclectic emporium that is Liberty . Many an hour (and pay cheque) has been spent in the decadent destination store and though we never need an excuse to peruse, we now have a whole ‘lotto’ incentive... that’s right, the Liberty Beauty Lottery is born!



With no tacky, giant blue hand in sight, this is a lottery that’s all about the luxe - and better still this lotto doesn’t tease and taunt with slogans like ‘It could be you’. Every single Liberty Lottery Scratch Card is a guaranteed winner - but it's only on while stocks last, so you need to be quick about getting lucky.



To enter (well, win), simply head down to Liberty from Thursday 31st January, and if you spend over £65 you’ll be given a Liberty Beauty Scratch Card, revealing which of the 3,000 full sized beauty products you have won.



Prizes include everything from large Liberty print wash bags to candles by Frederic Malle and even manicures at Margaret Dabbs.



We think it’s nigh impossible not to have a lotto, lotto love for Liberty - and we wouldn’t have it any other way.



Liberty, Regent Street, London, W1B 5AH (020 7734 1234).

Kiran Branch