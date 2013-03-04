Mad Men, mad makeup

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 March 2013
get-the-gloss-estee-lauder-and-mad-men-1

Estee Lauder and Mad Men join forces for a second time to release a limited edition collection of makeup bag essentials

Who better to take beauty inspiration from than the leading ladies of TV’s most stylish series?

After the success of last year’s collaboration, Estee Lauder has teamed up with multi-Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning TV hit Mad Men for a second time to mark the upcoming premiere of series six. Launching three limited edition make-up classics to add to your collection, we couldn’t think of better sofa buddies to join us in watching the latest exploits of the advertising industry’s most scandalous employees (other than Mr Don Draper himself that is.)

Inspired by the elegance of 1960s women in New York, we love the retro mix of turquoise, navy, yellow and grey motifs emblazoned on each of these beauty must-haves - a direct replica from the Estee Lauder beauty archives. Achieve a subtle shimmer with the See Thru Blush in Light Snow, beautifully feminine lips with the Rich, Rich Lipstick in Pinkadelic or pretty, polished nails with the Nail Lacquer in Pink Paisley and gain some instant sixties sex appeal, whether Betty, Peggy or Joan is your current primetime beauty crush.

The collection will be available for a limited time at Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Selfridges and Estee Lauder online  from Monday 4th of March.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Explore More