Mad Men, mad makeup

Who better to take beauty inspiration from than the leading ladies of TV’s most stylish series?



After the success of last year’s collaboration, Estee Lauder has teamed up with multi-Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning TV hit Mad Men for a second time to mark the upcoming premiere of series six. Launching three limited edition make-up classics to add to your collection, we couldn’t think of better sofa buddies to join us in watching the latest exploits of the advertising industry’s most scandalous employees (other than Mr Don Draper himself that is.)



Inspired by the elegance of 1960s women in New York, we love the retro mix of turquoise, navy, yellow and grey motifs emblazoned on each of these beauty must-haves - a direct replica from the Estee Lauder beauty archives. Achieve a subtle shimmer with the See Thru Blush in Light Snow, beautifully feminine lips with the Rich, Rich Lipstick in Pinkadelic or pretty, polished nails with the Nail Lacquer in Pink Paisley and gain some instant sixties sex appeal, whether Betty, Peggy or Joan is your current primetime beauty crush.

The collection will be available for a limited time at Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Selfridges and Estee Lauder online from Monday 4th of March.