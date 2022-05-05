Masterclass: How to get better results from collagen supplements. Sign up and save 30% on Ingenious Collagen*

5 May 2022
ingenious-masterclass

Discover your personal 'collagen burn' rate and how to hack your collagen supplements for better results with award-winning pharmacist and Ingenious founder Pupinder Ghatora. Online and catch-up

Collagen is one of the beauty industry’s buzziest ingredients.  W e rely on collagen to keep our skin bouncy, plump and youthful  and our joints in good nick. We know that from our mid-twenties, our bodies begin losing the ability to make collagen as efficiently. But did you know that our lifestyle (stress, sun exposure, alcohol consumption) and life stage (such as menopause) can play a part too and that there are times when we burn through our collagen faster, leading to accelerated signs of ageing?

Now the multi-award-winning, science-backed collagen supplement brand Ingenious Beauty is set to launch an innovative online Collagen Clinic, which calibrates your personal collagen demand so that you only take as much or as little as you need to get the results you are seeking. When you sign up for the class, as well as receiving a brilliant discount on Ingenious, the supplement loved by Trinny Woodall and our own Get The Gloss editors Ingeborg Van Lotringen and Victoria Woodhall, you'll be one of the first to try the new online tool.

To explain all and answer all your collagen supplement questions, we're joined by brand founder and leading pharmacist Pupinder Ghatora. He has overseen clinical trials that have produced results showing that regular consumption of collagen can help to reduce wrinkles by 26 per cent in one month. But not all collagen supplements work effectively - find out what to look for when buying when you join this exciting collagen masterclass.

Sign up to this exclusive masterclass and receive *30% off Ingenious Ultimate Collagen 60-Day supply : usual price £96, masterclass price £64.

The live event is your chance to ask anything you’ve ever wanted to know about the often confusing world of collagen supplements from a scientist and formulator.  Don’t worry if you miss any of the event, it will be recorded and sent to you to watch back at your leisure.

Hurry, spaces are limited!

Event details:

When:  Tuesday 14 June 2022  7-7:45pm BST

Where: Online and on catch up. Join via Zoom link. Event will be recorded.

Tickets: £8 incl 30% off Ingenious Ultimate Collagen 60-Day supply

Sign up now via Eventbrite


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

More Gloss

Event

Join our online masterclass with the Experimental Perfume Club for an introduction to perfumery and blending. Plus £92 goodie bag!

Event

Meet The Lip Doctor: join our online masterclass with Dr Tijion Esho, plus £124 goodie bag!

Event

Masterclass: how to use a facial oil to upgrade your glow. Sign up and get £72 worth of by Sarah London organic skincare

Event

Beauty Uncovered Live: come see us this weekend and get a £150+ goodie bag

Event

Masterclass: expert solutions for sensitive and redness-prone skin. Sign up now and get a £124 goodie bag!

Event

Sign up for our Organic Pharmacy lymphatic drainage facial-a-long and get a £90 goodie bag

Beauty

Exclusive invite: get your glowing skin back - and a £90 goodie bag - at our online masterclass

Event

Join our online brow masterclass and get £94 worth of Brows by Sarah products

Explore More