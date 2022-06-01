Meet The Team

Meet the members of the glossy posse, dedicated to bringing you the latest beauty news

SARAH VINE

Co-Founder

Describe yourself in three words: Opinionated, impulsive, messy

Fave beauty product: Rosehip oil

Top beauty tip: Get plenty of sleep

Something about me you didn't know before: I knit

SUSANNAH TAYLOR

Editor-at-Large & Co-Founder

Describe yourself in three words: Perfectionist, style-lover, artistic

Fave beauty product: Self-tan

Top beauty tip: Play up one feature – an amazing smokey eye, a dramatic red lip or a peachy cheek. Not all at once.

Something about me you didn't know before: I paint people’s dogs

VICTORIA WOODHALL

Editorial Director

Describe yourself in three words: Yogic, Sagittarian, fast walker

Fave beauty product: undereye concealer

Top beauty tip: try not to frown so much (note to self)

Something about me you didn't know before: I'm a certified yoga teacher

Contact the team on firstname.surname@getthegloss.com

   Let's keep in touch
 Sign up now to receive our newsletter





Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39