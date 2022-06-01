Meet The Team

Meet the members of the glossy posse, dedicated to bringing you the latest beauty news
SARAH VINE
Co-Founder
Co-Founder
Describe yourself in three words: Opinionated, impulsive, messy
Fave beauty product: Rosehip oil
Top beauty tip: Get plenty of sleep
Something about me you didn't know before: I knit
Editor-at-Large & Co-Founder
Describe yourself in three words: Perfectionist, style-lover, artistic
Fave beauty product: Self-tan
Top beauty tip: Play up one feature – an amazing smokey eye, a dramatic red lip or a peachy cheek. Not all at once.
Something about me you didn't know before: I paint people’s dogs
Editorial Director
Describe yourself in three words: Yogic, Sagittarian, fast walker
Fave beauty product: undereye concealer
Top beauty tip: try not to frown so much (note to self)
Something about me you didn't know before: I'm a certified yoga teacher
Contact the team on firstname.surname@getthegloss.com