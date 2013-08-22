Megan Fox announced as the face of Avon's new fragrance

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 August 2013
gtg-avon-main

Who better to represent a sultry new fragrance than screen siren Megan Fox? Ayesha Muttucumaru applauds Avon's newest recruit

Avon has just announced that Megan Fox will be the face of its latest campaign for its new fragrance Instinct, set to hit our shelves in mid September.

With the fragrance’s exotic and sensual appeal created courtesy of notes of camelia and sandalwood, it seems only fitting that this sizzling screen siren should have scored a starring role in one of the brand’s most sensual shoots yet. “When Avon approached me to be the face of Instinct, I was thrilled about the opportunity to represent these fragrances,” explains Fox. “I’m so excited to be a part of this brand I’ve always loved and respected.”

Laura Clarke, Avon’s European Fragrance Brand Manager adds, “When we developed Avon Instinct, we were looking for someone who could portray the essence of a wildly alluring fragrance. No one evokes magnetic attraction better than Megan - men and women alike see her as a bold, captivating beauty. She’s the perfect face for a scent that’s intensely alluring.”

Having also fronted other high profile campaigns for the likes of Armani Beauty in the past, Ms Fox joins an illustrious list of A-listers who have previously represented the brand such as Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde and Christy Turlington.

With her trademark pout, smouldering eyes and tousled hair showcased to jaw-droppingly good effect in this newly released campaign pic, Avon really couldn’t have picked a better face to front one of their boldest and sultriest partnerships yet.

Avon Instinct will be available from September from  www.avonshop.co.uk


