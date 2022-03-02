Menopause, perimenopause and all things midlife


Health
Dr Zoe Williams: women of colour have an earlier and longer menopause - and we all need to wise up
27 July 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
Are you applying HRT all wrong? Here’s how to do it correctly, especially in summer
29 June 2023   Kerry Potter
Health
Periods, perimenopause and performance: what Jessica Ennis-Hill wants you to know
15 June 2023   Kerry Potter
Wellbeing
From Davina McCall to Dr Louise Newson find the best menopause book for you
18 May 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Health
Testosterone replacement in menopause: should you consider it?
19 April 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Women's health
Coming off HRT - what happens when you have to stop
11 April 2023  
Health
I didn’t have the obvious symptoms of perimenopause – 9 things Gabby Logan has learned
28 March 2023   Kerry Potter
Health
How our beauty editors tackle their insomnia
17 March 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen, Victoria Woodhall
Women's health
Best vaginal moisturisers and lubes for menopause and perimenopause
24 February 2023   Kerry Potter
Health
Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh: My HRT-free toolkit for managing the menopause
19 December 2022   Victoria Woodhall and Amber Voller
Nutrition
The Galveston Diet: is this the eating plan menopausal women have been waiting for?
9 December 2022   Kerry Potter
Nutrition
Menopause belly: why you can blame your hormones, and how to beat it
18 October 2022   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Beauty
Mariella Frostrup tells us the beauty weapons she swears by
17 October 2022  
Fitness
Autumn fitness trends and wellness inspiration: menopause yoga to viral walking workouts
21 September 2022   Rosie Fitzmaurice
Review
The menopause skincare ranges we really rate
15 September 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Victoria Woodhall
Skin
Boots No7 Menopause Skincare is here and 7000 mid-life women helped create it
24 August 2022   Rosie Fitzmaurice, Victoria Woodhall
Wellbeing
A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon
23 June 2022   Amber Voller & Victoria Woodhall
Wellbeing
Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia
14 May 2022   Mariella Frostrup and Alice Smellie
Health
Best supplements for menopause and perimenopause to ease your symtpoms
3 May 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Health
Do you need a menopause test and how can you get one?
2 March 2022   Ingeborg Van Lotringen

