Michelle Obama puts us all to shame

Push-ups aren't really something that women tend to do. There's a belief that we can't do them properly, and when an exercise is this difficult, who wants to challenge that theory? Better to start from the knees.

This video of Michelle Obama, though, seems to challenge that idea. "Challenged" by Ellen DeGeneres (OK, the whole thing is stage-managed - why else are they wearing trainers? - but it's still cool), the FIrst Lady pumps her own body weight 25 times without seeming to break a sweat.

"In my opinion this is one of the best functional exercises there is," says fitness trainer and Sun columnist Zac Taylor. "You're working your chest, back, shoulder and triceps and engaging your core at the same time. You can do this anywhere and it's free."There is a myth that women aren't meant to do push-ups, but there's no need to start on your knees - as these two fortysomething Americans show. "I think sometimes women are scared of doing push-ups, thinking they're going to build too much muscle but this is not the case," says Zac.But the exercise is hard until you have at least some upper body strength. "If you find it too difficult, start with your knees on the floor then build up to a full body push-up," Zac advises. "You can add them into any workout, or even do them at home."

If you lack motivation, just think of how beautifully toned the First Lady's arms are, at an age (48) when most women are reaching for shrugs, shawls and cardigans.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

 

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

26 May 2022   Amber Voller
Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

20 May 2022   Cassie Powney
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

14 May 2022   Mariella Frostrup and Alice Smellie
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

27 April 2022   Amber Voller
Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

26 April 2022  
Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

20 April 2022   Verity Clark
Explore More

 