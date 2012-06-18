Six of the best mint-scented products

18 June 2012
minted

Refreshing, uplifting and cooling, the divine scent of mint laces the most invigorating products of summer

Clockwise from top left:
Green & Spring Revitalising Light Bath Oil, £24,  Greenandspring.com
An invigorating natural oil of peppermint, dandelion and fennel that disperses in water

Jo Malone White Jasmine and Mint Cologne, from £38,  www.jomalone.co.uk
Wild mint, Jasmine, Lily, orange Flower and Rose – this exquisite scent is inspired by an English country garden.

Shu Uemura Deepsea Water in Mint Mist, £16.50,  Shuuemura.co.uk
A refreshing pick-me-up for skin, this fine mist of sea water is lightly scented with mint

Malin & Goetz Mojito Lip Balm, £10,  Spacenk.co.uk
Mint and lime combine to make a soothing cocktail for lips

Origins Zero Oil Pore Purifying Toner with Saw Palmetto and Mint, £16,  www.origins.co.uk
Containing spearmint and salicylic acid, this toner refreshes skin, minimizes the appearance of pores and inhibits excess oil production

Annick Goutal Nuit Etoilee Conjuring up the scent of a walk in the woods at nightfall, this light but lasting scent conists of citron, sweet orange and peppermint. £60 0844 800 3752

Still life photography: Ian Skelton


