This new clean hair care range could be the key to thicker, healthy locks

Why should skincare stop at the hairline? Just because you can’t see the scalp doesn’t mean that it doesn’t deserve the same quality of care as your face. The scalp is possibly one of the hardest working areas of skin on the body. We throw all manner of follicle-clogging styling products, heat tools and colour treatments at it, expecting it to grow up to 200 hairs per square centimetre – and often without so much as a daily wash! Now a new clean haircare brand is putting scalp care front and centre of a healthy hair care regime. Monpure London is a luxe vegan, sustainable range founded by a collective of beauty experts, dermatologists and scientists with the aim of transforming stressed hair from the root upwards with a high concentration of skincare actives such as retinol and peptides. It makes sense to nurture the garden in which your hair grows in order for it to flourish – especially as each strand already spends two weeks forming below the surface before it puts in an appearance. Of the six products, which are all free from silicones, sulphates and parabens, two, in particular, are scalp care heroes. Meet your new #scalpcaresunday power couple and scroll down for our introductory discount. Monpure Clarifying Scalp Scrub, 120ml, £63

There are many things to love about this refreshing weekly pre-wash scalp exfoliator. Massage it into a dry scalp to feel the biodegradable jojoba beads removing product build-up, which can make hair dull and limp and cause itching and flaking. Stearic acid helps dislodge dead skin cells and argan oil adds essential fatty acids and vitamin E, vital components of healthy shiny hair. It also contains shea butter, a swiftly-absorbed healing moisturiser – perfect for calming down a reactive scalp. If you have fine hair, you can enjoy this as much as those with thicker locks. Citrus oils lend it a beautifully uplifting scent – you’ll be happy to bask for the required ten minutes as it works, taking a moment to unwind. With stress a major player when it comes to hair fall, making a relaxing ritual of haircare is all part of the Monpure approach. Use one to two times a week and follow with shampoo and conditioner. Buy it now Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum, 50ml £96