This new clean hair care range could be the key to thicker, healthy locks

Victoria Woodhall 7 May 2020
lead-monpure

To avoid thinning lifeless hair, we need scalp care that's as good as skincare, says new British brand Monpure. Meet your new #scalpcaresunday heroes

Why should skincare stop at the hairline? Just because you can’t see the scalp doesn’t mean that it doesn’t deserve the same quality of care as your face. The scalp is possibly one of the hardest working areas of skin on the body. We throw all manner of follicle-clogging styling products, heat tools and colour treatments at it, expecting it to grow up to 200 hairs per square centimetre – and often without so much as a daily wash!

Now a new clean haircare brand is putting scalp care front and centre of a healthy hair care regime. Monpure London  is a luxe vegan, sustainable range founded by a collective of beauty experts, dermatologists and scientists with the aim of transforming stressed hair from the root upwards with a high concentration of skincare actives such as retinol and peptides. It makes sense to nurture the garden in which your hair grows in order for it to flourish – especially as each strand already spends two weeks forming below the surface before it puts in an appearance.

Of the six products, which are all free from silicones, sulphates and parabens, two, in particular, are scalp care heroes. Meet your new #scalpcaresunday power couple and scroll down for our introductory discount.

Monpure Clarifying Scalp Scrub, 120ml, £63

There are many things to love about this refreshing weekly pre-wash scalp exfoliator. Massage it into a dry scalp to feel the biodegradable jojoba beads removing product build-up, which can make hair dull and limp and cause itching and flaking. Stearic acid helps dislodge dead skin cells and argan oil adds essential fatty acids and vitamin E, vital components of healthy shiny hair. It also contains shea butter, a swiftly-absorbed healing moisturiser – perfect for calming down a reactive scalp.

If you have fine hair, you can enjoy this as much as those with thicker locks. Citrus oils lend it a beautifully uplifting scent – you’ll be happy to bask for the required ten minutes as it works, taking a moment to unwind. With stress a major player when it comes to hair fall, making a relaxing ritual of haircare is all part of the Monpure approach. Use one to two times a week and follow with shampoo and conditioner.

Buy it now

Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum, 50ml £96

If you suffer from hair loss or thinning (stress, poor diet, hormonal changes and pregnancy can all be culprits here) you’ll be aware of how it can knock your confidence. This elixir, which is applied to a dry, clean scalp is the big guns for fuller thicker hair growth. Think of it as follicle fertiliser.

It starts by gently removing any dead skin cells with exfoliating lactic acid, clearing the way for the other ingredients get to where they are needed. Retinol (vitamin A) speeds cell renewal, while pumpkin seed extract helps block an enzyme called 5-alpha reductase, which produces a chemical called DHT from testosterone, an androgen (male hormone) that can cause hair loss. Castor oil too is a key player in hair growth.

Part your hairline in five or more sections from front to back and apply just two or three drops per section – a little goes a long way! Massage in once a day or better still ask someone else to do it for you.

Buy it now

To get an exclusive 25% discount on  Monpure  enter GLOSS25 at the checkout before midnight on 27 May 2020.

Written in partnership with Monpure. To find out more go to  monpure.com


