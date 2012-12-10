Montano's masterclass: party flicks

For some people, the very mention of the word ‘party’ means disappearing to the bedroom for hours and piling on false lashes, lipstick, blusher, bronzer and the smokey eye to excessive effect. But how about if we suggested that you pare your make-up back this festive season and focus on one feature, for a look that’s low on fuss but high on sophistication? Here top make-up artist and Make-up Ambassador for M&S Kay Montano shows us how to do the graphic flicked eye, to show stopping effect.

Step 1: The ace of base There’s little point in creating a beautifully shaped eye if your base lets it down. Kay uses a triangular sponge to apply foundation to get into all the angles on the face to create a poreless effect. Her trick is to apply where it’s most needed - she starts in the middle of the face around the nose and chin and blends out from there.

Kay Used: Autograph’s Invisible Cover Natural Finish Foundation, £12, www.marksandspencer.com

Step 2: Paint it black When applying liquid eyeliner, precision is key. Kay suggests using a pointed brush to apply black liquid liner, starting at the inner corner of the eye and out to the eye edge. Kay’s suggestion is to build up the thickness of the line bit by bit and stop at the last lash before applying the flick. Keep eyes closed while it dries for 20 seconds.

Kay used: Autograph Ultimate Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black, £7.50, www.marksandspencer.com

Step 3: Give a good tip “One flick doesn’t suit all,” says Kay. To know where exactly you should wing your eyeliner, Kay suggests this trick: take a piece of folded tissue and line it up under the eyes. The flick you paint should continue along the tissue line.” It is important, she says, to draw the flick on when your eyes are open so you can see exactly how it will look.

Step 4: Bat for lashes The key to dramatic eyes is to create intense lashes, especially at the roots. Wiggle your mascara wand from well into the lash roots before sweeping out.

Kay used: Autograph’s Neverending Lashes in Black, £8.50, www.marksandspencer.com, which has created an incredible false lash effect.

Step 5: Give it some cheek “Since this look is all about the eye, you just want a dusting of blush rather than making the cheeks a big feature,” says Kay. For the softn velveteen rosy glow we suggest using a big blusher brush and sweeping the colour over the apples of cheeks.

Kay used: Pur Marble Powder in Pink, £22.50, www.marksandspencer.com

Step 6: Go nude For a really modern look, steer clear of lip colour altogether and use a sheer balm as Kay has done here. However if you feel too naked without your lippie, try Autograph’s Moisture Colour Lipstick in Nude, £8.50, www.marksandspencer.com