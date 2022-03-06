Monthly Horoscope: February 2015

ARIES

The lack of an outside perspective, or an objective viewpoint, only makes your secrets, or your uncredited role, more confusing. Try to detach yourself enough to clarify the issues.

The world of children, youth projects or young adults both promises and delivers this month. If you are more interested in sex, the erotic possibilities will skyrocket; enjoy it.

Near the 5th, 19th, 23rd and 26th you have a choice. Your travel, publishing, foreign or educational agenda can either be cut back, or you can keep shouldering unwanted burdens.

Your ruler Mars is in Aries, alongside Venus, in the final ten days of the month, and anyone who thought they could pigeonhole your image or look is about to be stunned. Have fun.

When will the delays, changes or crossed wires with your groups come to an end? Only when you have gone over old ground one more time, yet by March life is far more simple.

TAURUS

Boundary creep is a real issue with your friend, or the group, in the first ten days, and last ten days of the month. Rules and regulations don’t have to be written down to serve you.

You are heading towards a brilliant renovation, successful property move, amazing new home, happily reshuffled household or home town triumph thanks to big chances now.

What (or who) you took on board in the final six months of 2014 is now a bore or a burden, in terms of your money, property, charity or business. Why not consider shedding it, Taurus?

What you do near the 22nd is your own concern, as nobody knows or understands – or you are deliberately keeping secrets. Try not to let your excitement show too publicly!

Your career, university life or unpaid work has one episode on re-run and as the issue is flawed communication, flakey people or dodgy technology, you need Plan B and C.

GEMINI

Your ruler Mercury is still in his most complex phase of the year so continue to make allowances for changes or delays with travel, education, publishing, foreign connections.

Your social life is set to change in the most enthralling way in the final ten days when you will be offered a new version of old friendship, or a new friend. This will alter your life.

Your former, current or potential partner? Your enemy, rival or opponent? Some issues are unavoidable and some are of your own making, and you must not burden yourself now.

Near the 10th, 18th and 27th you will revamp a project or start one, with a new determination to show how comfortable you are with the world of images, ideas or words. Good move.

Near the 1st, 9th and 26th Neptune rules your career, university life or unpaid work. To avoid feeling all at sea, make sure you don’t go out too far and remember where reality is.

CANCER

An academic, publishing , foreign or regional involvement needs reining in, as without your conscious control, your plans could end up all over the place, thanks to one person or plan.

You will not lose as a result of the delays or changes affecting your money, possessions, house, business or flat this month, yet do prepare for all eventualities to stay sane.

Jupiter the great problem-solver and abundance-generator is on your side until August and your future wealth or huge lifestyle pluses will owe much to the doors which open now.

Ever since Ceres and Saturn moved through Sagittarius in the second half of 2014 your body has been a concern. Now it is time to accept what you can’t change, and alter what you can.

Fascinating chemistry with people who matter so much to your success will unfold in the final ten days, and as the alchemy adds to the project or plan, expect remarkable results.

LEO

Money, property, charity, possessions and business could become both confused and confusing near the 1st, 9th and 26th unless you define terms or numbers very clearly.

You will be able to use what you gain in image or reputation terms near the 10th, 18th and 27th in March and particularly June, which is your biggest and best relaunch month in years.

The world of children and young adults, or your lover, is a deep concern near the 5th, 19th, 23rd, 26th and you must decide how much more time and energy to continue to devote.

You are on track for the most extraordinary trip, academic achievement, internet milestone, foreign agreement or publishing landmark after the 20th and particularly near the 22nd.

Your former, current or potential partner is at the heart of flawed communication or changeable plans all month. This also applies to enemies or rivals. It’s over by March.

VIRGO

Your ruler Mercury is out of phase until 3rd March so your working day, or your body, may be affected by ever-changing plans, delays or even a u-turn in your diary. Plan accordingly.

The final ten days of February points you in the right direction at last with money, property, business, charity or your possessions, and you will be fully independent by mid-2014.

Your house, flat, family, household or home town is only worth so much of your time, energy and concern and you must be very firm about giving more to a lost cause now.

The conditions near the 10th, 18th and 27th are superb for all you are doing behind the scenes, or in the strictest secrecy, and everything you do will pay off in your favour by June.

Neptune is at large near the 1st, 9th and 26th and the situation with your former, current or potential partner must be contained tightly. This also applies to any enemies or rivals.

LIBRA

The first and final ten days of the month remind you to keep it simple where your body is concerned, and above all, to be a realist, as the risk of muddle or confusion is very high.

You are very lucky to have the friends you possess, and to be part of a group or team effort you know you can trust. What unfolds three times this month rewards your faith and time.

Saturn is showing you the things you cannot change about the internet, the media, publishing or other forms of communication. However, you can minimize your involvement.

The world of children or young adults brings crossed wires, waiting games or u-turns this month so be prepared. This also applies to lovers. March brings easier communication.

Your ruler Venus joins Mars after the 20th and your relationship with a former, current or potential partner will alter dramatically, giving you far more emotional or sexual freedom.

SCORPIO

Your working life will become far more intriguing in the final ten days, as you begin a new era with unforgettable people and projects, culminating in a revolution in June.

When it comes to your family, household, flat, house or home town get everything in writing and read the fine print as changes, delays or u-turns will not stop until March.

If you are honest about a particular financial, business, charity or retail arrangement you know it’s already cost you too much, psychologically. Do you really have to go in deeper?

Near the 10th, 18th and 27th you will gain an amazing foothold in your chosen field or industry, and you must hang on tightly, as this will help you vault further up in March and June.

Conditions near the 1st, 9th and 26th are potentially chaotic with (or for) the children and young adults in your world. This applies to lovers too. Boundaries is the magic word.

SAGITTARIUS

Make a special effort to keep things absolutely clear and controlled with your house, family, flat, household or home town affairs this month as one leak becomes a flood.

Jupiter is opening doors to a superior way to travel, experience other cultures, educate yourself and others, or sell your ideas and as he is your ruler, you must obey him!

Some of the issues you have with your image or appearance are part of being human and some are utterly avoidable. Learn to tell the difference and sidestep the latter.

Mercury will not be back in phase until March, and as he rules communication, information and transportation in your world, it will be necessary to double-check and have alternatives.

A completely different world of possibility with children, young adults or youth projects excites you in the final ten days. That is also the time to pursue a sexual revolution.

CAPRICORN

You have no interest in repeating yourself with your approach to your house, flat, home town or homeland, so you should be thrilled by a brand new experiment after the 20th.

There may be reversals, delays or other complications affecting what you assume is in motion with your money, business interests, possessions or property now so be prepared.

What happens near the 1st, 9th and 26th is a reminder that even the small things in life, like your telephone and computer, need a close watch. Do not trust the media near those days.

Close to the 10th, 18th and 27th Jupiter will be opening doors to future rewards and gains, as more cash (or cash in kind) will be on offer from early April until early August.

Near the 5th, 19th, 23rd and 26th your ruling planet Saturn will show you the difference between accepting difficulty and actually adding to it – especially if you keep dark secrets.

AQUARIUS

A friendship or group involvement will not become easier of its own accord. If anything the personalities involved mean the difficulty will only increase. Why involve yourself further?

You are with the right person, in the right place, at the wrong time, yet your duet or double-act must be fuelled with energy and faith, as from April you will see your faith vindicated.

Neptune is at large this month in your finance, charity, business, possessions and property zone. Make things as watertight as you possibly can and never lose sight of what’s real.

Mercury is in your sign, which explains why matters concerning your image or appearance are taking weeks to come together, if at all. Your odds are much higher from 3rd March.

The final ten days help you green-light a special project, or relaunch a plan which showcases your talent with images, ideas or words. Either will break amazing new ground.

PISCES

Venus and Mars in the driven sign of Aries will help you accelerate the changes you long to make with your money, business, property, possessions or charity in the final ten days.

You are playing a role behind the scenes, with no credit – or keeping a very important secret. Prepare for more changes and delays with this, yet from March the situation is over.

There is enough confusion about your reputation, appearance or persona without adding to it, as Neptune dominates in the sign of Pisces near the 1st, 9th and 26th. Keep things simple.

Near the 10th, 18th and 27th Jupiter will help you to explore new options for better wellbeing or a reshaped body, with another spike in progress in March, and triumphs in June.

There is nothing so inescapable about a particular career or university situation that you cannot close the door on it, or at the very least, shrink your commitment by 50%.