My Beauty Stash

Revealed, the products that women with great style are proud to display on their dressing tables

Reset all filters

Refine Search


Total results: 34
Beauty

How to fake tan your face for a flawless glow

17 November 2021   Melanie Macleod
Skin

The best at-home radiofrequency tools for firmer skin from your sofa

5 May 2021  
Hair

How to work bold face-framing highlights at any age

20 August 2020   Melanie Macleod
Beauty

Sarah Vine: beauty classics I've rediscovered in lockdown

1 May 2020   Sarah Vine
Makeup

Video: Model, influencer and style maven Alexis Foreman takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

31 January 2020  
Skin

Pollution and pimples: why acne could be a postcode lottery

13 January 2020   Anna Hunter
Interview

Two marine vets on their plastic-free beauty edit - and how we can do our bit

12 April 2019   Judy Johnson
Beauty

The Expert Edit: Jo Malone CBE on her 13 beauty must-haves

9 April 2019   Judy Johnson
To Buy For

To Buy For: How I fell for a solid cleansing balm

1 November 2018   Esther Walker
Interview

Two beauty PRs turned fashion founders on how they spend on beauty

12 June 2018   Judy Johnson
Beauty

The insider beauty edit: cashmere designer Marielle Wyse

9 April 2018   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

The self-care beauty shopping list: Nadia and Katia Narain

11 January 2018   Anna Hunter
Interview

Trinny Woodall opens her 97 drawers full of beauty products to Get The Gloss

20 December 2017   Susannah Taylor
Beauty

We review Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty products

28 November 2017   Anna Hunter
Beauty

The health and beauty essentials the GTG team pack to travel

30 July 2017   Anna Hunter
Budget Beauty

Extreme budget beauty - or how I survived for a year on £22.23

3 February 2017   Michelle McGagh
Interview

My Beauty Stash: Arabella Preston

29 September 2015   Anna Hunter
article

My Beauty Stash: Christine D’Ornano

19 November 2014   Susannah Taylor
article

My Beauty Stash: Nadine Baggott

13 October 2014   Rosie Green
article

My Beauty Stash: Nichola Joss

8 August 2014   Rosie Green

If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.