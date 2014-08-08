My Beauty Stash

Revealed, the products that women with great style are proud to display on their dressing tables
Interview
Two marine vets on their plastic-free beauty edit - and how we can do our bit
12 April 2019 Judy Johnson
Interview
Two beauty PRs turned fashion founders on how they spend on beauty
12 June 2018 Judy Johnson
Interview
Trinny Woodall opens her 97 drawers full of beauty products to Get The Gloss
20 December 2017 Susannah Taylor
Budget Beauty
Extreme budget beauty - or how I survived for a year on £22.23
3 February 2017 Michelle McGagh
