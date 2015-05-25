My Week in Food: Eminé Ali Rushton

3 / 8

Tuesday

Breakfast: I am in London today, for meetings, and have a quick mushroom omelette before I leave. The morel mushrooms are seasonal (best in spring) and local, from a little Kent farm near us, and great at the moment, so it felt like a fitting start to the day.

Lunch: I have meetings at Cowshed Primrose Hill, and have lunch there too. The smoked chicken and roasted veg salad is nice because roasting the veg makes it easier to digest, and poultry is a good choice in spring, when we should try to eat less dark and red meat, and more lighter, grilled meat. It’s big and filling – important for me, because I always eat much larger lunches than dinners, which is in keeping with Ayurveda. Our digestive fire is very strong in the middle of the day, so by eating larger lunches (I like to eat at least 2 courses), our stomachs digest it better than they would at dinnertime (or breakfast), and you’re also fuelled up for the working day.

Snack: I order the gluten-free chocolate brownie at Cowshed afterward. I really fancy it and enjoy it. No guilt – the loveliest thing about Ayurveda is how humanistic it is. This is about balance after all!

Dinner: My husband has made spelt pizza for all of us for dinner, and he makes it with a wholemeal spelt base. We eat quite a bit of spelt at home, and haven’t had issues digesting it in the way we often do with wheat (my girls are both good with spelt too). My bit has sheep’s cheese, leeks, basil, mushrooms, courgettes and mint on it… yum.