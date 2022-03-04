Nation mourns as news breaks that Peaches Geldof has died

GTG HQ is mourning the loss of extrovert fashion icon Peaches Geldof after the news that the outspoken beauty tragically passed away at her home in Kent yesterday afternoon.

According to the BBC, the death of 25-year-old Peaches is being treated by Kent Police as "non-suspicious but unexplained and sudden" with a post-mortem to be carried out within the next few days.

Married to musician Thomas Cohen and mother to sons Astala and Phaedra, Peaches started a career in the media at the age of 15 with her own column for Elle Girl. She then went on to model for brands such as Ultimo, and host TV shows including ITV2’s OMG! With Peaches Geldof.

Commenting on the tragic occurrence of her death, her father Bob Geldof issued the following touching statement:

“Peaches has died. We are beyond pain. She was the wildest, funniest, cleverest, wittiest and the most bonkers of all of us. Writing 'was' destroys me afresh. What a beautiful child. How is this possible that we will not see her again? How is that bearable? We loved her and will cherish her forever. How sad that sentence is. Tom and her sons Astala and Phaedra will always belong in our family, fractured so often, but never broken. Bob, Jeanne, Fifi, Pixie and Tiger Geldof.'

Ellie Goulding, Lily Allen and Susan Sarandon are among the many celebrities who have been paying their tributes to the young mother. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this devastating time.