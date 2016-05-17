Not Fair | Beauty for Darker Skin Tones

In her column, Ayesha Muttucumaru seeks out the best beauty products for olive and dark skin tones and Asian, mixed-race and Afro hair types.

Reset all filters

Refine Search


Total results: 68
Hair

The best hair oils to smooth and revive dehydrated locks

13 August 2020  
Wellbeing

Ateh Jewel: how to take a stand on racial inequality in beauty and in life

4 June 2020   Ateh Jewel
Not Fair

The 15 best foundations for olive and dark skin tones

1 March 2019   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

10 of the best concealers for olive and dark skin tones

2 October 2018   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

The best body foundations and concealers for olive and dark skin tones

14 September 2018   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Why the myth that darker skin tones don’t need sunscreen needs to stop

21 July 2018   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

The 12 best powder foundations for all skin tones

17 April 2018   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

7 brilliant beauty blogs & vlogs for darker skin tones

17 January 2018   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Hair

Not Fair: Literally everything you need to know about hair weaves

9 August 2017   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

A first: a hijab-wearing model on the cover of a major magazine

21 June 2017   Anna Hunter
Not Fair

Not Fair: how to master the art of long-lasting henna

22 May 2017   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: The best makeup brands for olive and dark skin tones

18 October 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: Anita Bhagwandas’ beauty essentials

4 October 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: what makes Huda Kattan tick?

20 September 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: foundations - can you now create your perfect shade at home?

6 September 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: Nicole Scherzinger on her beauty, hair and fitness secrets

26 August 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: Superdrug steps up budget beauty game for darker skin tones

12 July 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: 10 questions with the new star of Cats, Leona Lewis

14 June 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: Are darker foundation shades harder and more costly to make?

31 May 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair

Not Fair: Laura Mercier’s 10 makeup dos & don’ts for darker skin tones

17 May 2016   Ayesha Muttucumaru

If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.