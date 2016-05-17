In her column, Ayesha Muttucumaru seeks out the best beauty products for olive and dark skin tones and Asian, mixed-race and Afro hair types.
Not Fair | Beauty for Darker Skin Tones
Refine Search
Total results: 68
Wellbeing
Ateh Jewel: how to take a stand on racial inequality in beauty and in life
4 June 2020 Ateh Jewel
Not Fair
The best body foundations and concealers for olive and dark skin tones
14 September 2018 Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair
Why the myth that darker skin tones don’t need sunscreen needs to stop
21 July 2018 Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair
Not Fair: The best makeup brands for olive and dark skin tones
18 October 2016 Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair
Not Fair: foundations - can you now create your perfect shade at home?
6 September 2016 Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair
Not Fair: Nicole Scherzinger on her beauty, hair and fitness secrets
26 August 2016 Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair
Not Fair: Superdrug steps up budget beauty game for darker skin tones
12 July 2016 Ayesha Muttucumaru
Not Fair
Not Fair: 10 questions with the new star of Cats, Leona Lewis
14 June 2016 Ayesha Muttucumaru
If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.