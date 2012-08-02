Now Miley Cyrus has faked an undercut!

2 August 2012
miley%20cyrus%20undercut

Cher Lloyd must be kicking herself for that undercut hairstyle, as Miley Cyrus and Rachel Bilson get the look without the razor

It seems as though our reluctance to sport the trend du jour, formally known as the undercut  (ie. shearing the underside of your hair), is shared by Miley Cyrus and Rachel Bilson.

However, never ones to ignore a trend, both celebs have managed to imitate the undercut style whilst keeping all razors (and ridicule) safely at bay. Miley Cyrus tweeted this pic of herself on Monday looking for all the world as if she'd encountered the business end of a Phillips cordless. But the next day, her hair was worn down, revealing that her edgy undercut look had been thanks to a few pins.

Rachel Bilson , meanwhile, turned up to the Television Critics Association Summer Party with an updo that - at first glance - looked like an undercut bob. In fact, not one inch has been snipped or shaved from the OC star's locks, and it was all an illusion.

Turns out a severe side parting and copious amounts of of non-stick gel are all you really need to simultaneously nod to the undercut trend, signal that you have your finger on the pulse of what's en vogue and avoid the looks of disdain that ensue when you shave your head and push the pretence that you're all about the grunge (who are we trying to kid, hey?) when, in all honesty, you're more Alice band than Alice Dellal.

Finally, an undercut for the faint of heart is born. Phew!

To create a slick, razor-free take on on the undercut, GTG recommends using L’Oréal Paris Studio Line Matt & Messy Fibre Paste £3.56 ( loreal-paris.co.uk) .

Kiran Branch


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Judy Johnson
Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Explore More