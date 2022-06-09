On the sofa with Amanda de Cadenet

It depends on your age, but if you’re above 35 years old you will probably know Amanda De Cadenet as the former wife of Duran Duran’s John Taylor and super sexy presenter of the anarchic ’90s youth TV show The Word, where people stripped naked regularly, ate maggots for fun and Nirvana and Oasis both had their first live gigs. (If you are younger, your parents probably banned you from watching it.)

To us Brits, Amanda then seemed to disappear from our screens, but in fact she has been in the States for years where she first built a photography career but has now returned to presenting in a very big way.

Right now in America, Amanda is really big news because of her hit TV show The Conversation, which airs a special one off British version this Monday 4th November at 8pm on the new Lifetime channel (SKY156 Virgin 242). The idea of the programme is that Amanda talks candidly to other famous women, girlfriend to girlfriend, from her living room, getting them to chat openly about subjects we women all discuss with each other - love, careers, wellness, sex, finances, beauty and style.

As a mother of three children (she had her first daughter at 19) and having been through divorce, post natal-depression, and ME, there is nothing, from sexual positions to having therapy, that is off limits. With past interviewees including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jane Fonda, Arianna Huffington and Jane Fonda, it certainly makes for stylish, intelligent and compulsive viewing and with an It line-up of Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and Caitlin Moran for Monday’s all-Brit show, we’re sure it won’t disappoint. More please!