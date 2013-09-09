One-on-one consultations with makeup artist Linda Cantello

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 September 2013
get-the-gloss-linda-cantello-make-up-consultations-giorgio-armani-1

Master the famous Giorgio Armani glow by booking in for an exclusive one-on-one consultation with renowned makeup artist, Linda Cantello. Read on to find out how…

For a make-up masterclass with one of the industry’s finest, make sure to hot foot it down to Selfridges , London on Tuesday the 10th of September for an exclusive one-on-one appointment with Linda Cantello, Giorgio Armani’s  International Make-up Artist.

In her only UK appearance this year, Linda will be on hand to offer beauty fans bespoke complimentary consultations between 5.30pm and 8pm, ready to share her advice for mastering the famous Armani glow.

In addition to revealing key AW13 trends and make-up tips from backstage, she will also be revealing her pro tricks for using the brand’s new range of Rouge Ecstasy lipsticks – a collection of 36 colourful yet wearable shades that she helped create.

Having worked with some of the biggest names and brands in fashion and beauty including the likes of Mario Testino, Richard Avedon, Tom Ford and Gucci and with a countless array of magazine covers under her belt too, this is one opportunity not to be missed. Make sure to book in quick though, as there are only a limited number of appointments available.

Bookings are on a first come, first served basis. To book a consultation, call 020 7318 2486 (24 hour cancellation policy applies).


