Party eyes: our pick of the best palettes

When dressing eyes up for party season, there's nothing more appropriate than a glimmering smokey eye. But gone are the days of sticking purely to black, white and grey; thanks to the stunning eyeshadow palettes of today you can blend your own mix of sultry tones to create depth, darkness and decadence to suit your style.

We've had our eye on the best of the best when it comes to party eyeshadow palettes no matter what look your going for - here's our glossy wishlist for the festive season.

Tradition with a twist

Guerlain Écrin 6 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in 68 Champ-Elysees, £56.05, http://shop.nordstrom.com

This beautiful palette has all the shades you need for a traditional smokey eye, with a dash of electric blue for a more playful look.

A golden glow

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Colour Eyeshadow Palette in Fairy Golds, £40, www.boots.com

These golden silky hues are perfect for fairer skins who want to warm up their peepers with a luxurious shimmer.

Heavy metal

Laura Mercier Petite Eye Colour Trio Smokey Metallics, £20, http://uk.spacenk.com

A traditional trio of silver, grey and black, this little gem lights up the eyes with its metallic shades.

Blonde bombshell

Shu Uemura Raspberry and Mocha Palette, £50, www.shuuemura.co.uk

With nudes, taupes, pinks and golden glimmers, this sleek set is ideal for blondes.

Wild one

YSL Pure Chromatics Collector - Christmas 2012, £39.50, www.yslbeauty.co.uk

We're in love with this bold, colour-popping set - mix, match and blend the colours to your heart's content for a daring look.

Subtle chic

Givenchy Le Prisme Yeux Quatuor in Midnight Look, £30.60, www.debenhams.com

The purple-based shadows in this quad together with traditional grey are ideal for a subtle smokey blend of sophistication.

Judy Johnson