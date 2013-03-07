Perfume perfection: the Jasmine Awards winners

Is that the sweet smell of success that's in the air at Glossy Towers? Yes, yes it is. We're delighted to announce that earlier today our very own GTG co-founder Sarah Vine won the Jasmine Award for News Soundbite, and we couldn't be more proud.



The Jasmine Awards are the premier awards for journalists writing about fragrance, a topic that perfectly resonates with our GTG mantra of having both brains and beauty. So complex is the subject of perfumery that a win at the event is regarded as one of the most prestigious journalistic accolades in the beauty industry, rewarding those who not only understand but articulately communicate the intricate details and art involved in creating a scent.



Praised for her use of 'beautiful quotes and unfussy description', the prize was awarded for Sarah's article 'Winning by a Nose' in The Times Luxx Magazine in December, which you can read alongside other winning entries on The Jasmine Awards website or download here .



Our oh-so-glossy boss was in good company, too; the expert-led judging panel comprised of industry aficionado Joanna Norman, journalist Alexandra Campbell, menswear designer Patrick Grant, much-loved actor Richard E Grant, Scratch+Sniff founder Lizzie Ostrom, writer Judith Watt and Managing Director of The Perfume Shop Jo Walker.



It was celebrations all round at the event which was held at BAFTA in Piccadilly, where ten journalists were awarded for their knowledgeable works. Among the winners were Susannah Frankel who won the Jasmine Literary Award (news press) for her piece in The Independent magazine; Hugo Rifkind and Issy von Simson who both won the award for Best Practical Guide to Fragrance for their Tatler article in December; and Fleur Fruzza who received an award for Best Article in a Customer Magazine for her 'Basic Instincts' piece in Harrods Magazine.



Olivier Marret, Chairman of the Jasmine Awards, commented: “We were delighted to see an increased number of high quality entries across a broader range of titles in 2012 and I know that the judges had to make some very tough decisions. I congratulate all the deserving winners and indeed all those who were nominated and thank our excellent panel of judges for their diligence and hard work.”



GTG congratulates all the winners for their fabulous work on fragrance and will now be referring to our co-founder as 'The Award-Winning Sarah Vine' at all times, not only because she is well deserving but quite frankly, because she told us to. Well, she is the boss…