Pink ribbon beauty

7 October 2012
Jo%20Malone%20breast%20cancer%20awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and as it's all about taking care of yourself, it seems only fitting that you can donate by buying these gorgeous products

With nearly 50,000 cases detected a year, the number of women receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer is increasing - at the same time survival rates are improving. Breast Cancer Awareness puts this down to improved treatments, but also to earlier detection and better awareness.

So they've made October Breast Cancer Awareness month to remind us all to check ourselves regularly, and to raise funds for their ongoing work with patients and their families. And the beauty industry is doing its bit, with several limited-edition products or promotions on everything from Jo Malone's classic red roses cologne, above, to a special pink FitFlop.

Visit our Go Shop!  page to see GTG's favourites.

http://www.breastcancercare.org.uk/


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Sex & Gynae

Do you really need a skincare routine for your vulva?

Who

Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Squalane: the skin-barrier supporting oil all skin types will love (yes, even oily!)

Makeup

The best skin tints to suit every complexion

Makeup

The best eye glosses and how to wear them

Anna Hunter
Recipe

5 delicious Easter vegan recipes and treats you have to try now

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

Why going ‘pegan’ is the new vegan

Makeup

The most impressive Grinch makeup looks on TikTok

Explore More