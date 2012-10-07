Pink ribbon beauty

With nearly 50,000 cases detected a year, the number of women receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer is increasing - at the same time survival rates are improving. Breast Cancer Awareness puts this down to improved treatments, but also to earlier detection and better awareness.

So they've made October Breast Cancer Awareness month to remind us all to check ourselves regularly, and to raise funds for their ongoing work with patients and their families. And the beauty industry is doing its bit, with several limited-edition products or promotions on everything from Jo Malone's classic red roses cologne, above, to a special pink FitFlop.

