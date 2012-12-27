Pixiwoo on how to do Nicole Scherzinger's sparkly smokey eyes

Nicole Scherzinger has won the hearts of many after coaching James Arthur to first place in this year's X Factor, but it's not just her song choices that wow the crowd. Taking inspiration from the Pussycat Doll's Halloween make-up which was brilliantly done by Alex Babsky, Pixiwoo's Samantha Chapman has flexed her creative muscles for a tutorial on how to get the look. This sparkly, smokey eye is perfect for New Year parties and guaranteed to add A-list glamour to any ensemble.

Samantha used the following:

NARS Sheer Glow, £29.50, www.narscosmetics.co.uk

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, £15.50, www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Diego Della Palma Eyebrow Fixer 12, £13, www.marksandspencer.com

MAC Wedge & Carbon, £12, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Clarins Kajal Kohl, $49.99, www.amazon.com

NYC Showtime Mascara, £1.99, www.superdrug.com

Shadow Shields, £7.99, www.love-makeup.co.uk

Stargazer Glitter, £3, www.stargazer-products.com

Swarovski Crystals, £12, http://uk.swarovski-elements.com

Nadine Girls Alous Eylure Lashes, £5.49, www.boots.com

Illamasqua Opulent Lipgloss, £14, www.illamasqua.com

Ben Nye French Roast Pencil, £10.66, www.treasurehouseofmakeup.co.uk

Avon Plum Seduction Lipstick, £8.50, http://avonshop.co.uk

Shu Uemura Loose Powder, £26.50, www.shuuemura.co.uk