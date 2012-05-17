Seasonal beauty trends are usually quite predictable: bronze ‘n’ brights in summer and pale skin ‘n’ smokey eyes for winter. However, this time round, a rogue festive trend – berry lips – has made it on to our spring/summer lust list.

First seen at the Donna Karan show on the spring/summer catwalks, we spied them again at the Met Ball in New York earlier this month where Jessica Alba, Camilla Belle, Kate Bosworth and Lana del Rey all looked