We're loving berry lips for summer.
Seasonal beauty trends are usually quite predictable: bronze ‘n’ brights in summer and pale skin ‘n’ smokey eyes for winter. However, this time round, a rogue festive trend – berry lips – has made it on to our spring/summer lust list.
First seen at the Donna Karan show on the spring/summer catwalks, we spied them again at the Met Ball in New York earlier this month where Jessica Alba, Camilla Belle, Kate Bosworth and Lana del Rey all looked
dangerously sophisticated with plum or burgundy coloured pouts that put the other honeys in the shade.
The key to the look is to choose a lipstick – not a gloss – with a satin finish, such as NARS in Tamango,
£17.50, narscosmetics.co.uk . Pair with lightly bronzed skin and paired down eyes to avoid a scary Cruella moment.