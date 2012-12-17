Putting on the glitz

Susannah Taylor 17 December 2012
There's no better time to experiment with glitter than Christmas, writes Susannah Taylor, but less is definitely more

Grown-up glitter must be applied with extreme caution to avoid resembling a 1980s Christmas tree. The GTG rules are these:  go for glimmer rather than glitter on the body, but by all means go for all-out megawatt sparkle on concentrated smaller areas such as eyes and nails. This festive season we’ll be choosing nails - there’s no quicker way to add a touch of inexpensive dazzle to any outfit. Here's our pick of the best...


OPI Nail Lacquer in The Living Daylights, £11, www.lenawhite.co.uk

No7 Stay Perfect Nail Lacquer in Daisy Darling, £5.50, www.boots.com

Barry M Nail Paint in 354 Amethyst Glitter, £2.99, www.superdrug.com

Ciaté Paint Pot in 086 Confetti and 117 Jewellery Box, £9 each, www.ciate.co.uk

Topshop Nail Varnish in Bowl Me Over, £6, www.topshop.com

Nails inc. Royal Arcade Nail Jewellery in Pink Diamond and Emerald, £11 each, www.nailsinc.com

Revlon Nail Enamel in 340 Stunning and 441 Radiant, £6.49 each www.boots.com

Shu Uemura Karl Lagerfeld Nail Colour in Karl Black, £15, www.shuuemura.co.uk

Anya Hindmarch Twinkle Clutch/Make-up Bag, £350,  www.anyahindmarch.com


