Putting on the glitz

Grown-up glitter must be applied with extreme caution to avoid resembling a 1980s Christmas tree. The GTG rules are these: go for glimmer rather than glitter on the body, but by all means go for all-out megawatt sparkle on concentrated smaller areas such as eyes and nails. This festive season we’ll be choosing nails - there’s no quicker way to add a touch of inexpensive dazzle to any outfit. Here's our pick of the best...





OPI Nail Lacquer in The Living Daylights, £11, www.lenawhite.co.uk



No7 Stay Perfect Nail Lacquer in Daisy Darling, £5.50, www.boots.com



Barry M Nail Paint in 354 Amethyst Glitter, £2.99, www.superdrug.com



Ciaté Paint Pot in 086 Confetti and 117 Jewellery Box, £9 each, www.ciate.co.uk



Topshop Nail Varnish in Bowl Me Over, £6, www.topshop.com



Nails inc. Royal Arcade Nail Jewellery in Pink Diamond and Emerald, £11 each, www.nailsinc.com



Revlon Nail Enamel in 340 Stunning and 441 Radiant, £6.49 each www.boots.com



Shu Uemura Karl Lagerfeld Nail Colour in Karl Black, £15, www.shuuemura.co.uk



Anya Hindmarch Twinkle Clutch/Make-up Bag, £350, www.anyahindmarch.com