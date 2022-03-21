Readers' Edit: All the luxury fashion, beauty and homewares you've been buying this month

With the weather hotting up and the days lasting for eternity, it comes as no surprise that you've been busy shopping for the latest summer gear. Whether you are planning for your tropical escape or relaxing staycation in the country, you're investing in this season's most coveted items. From brightly coloured midi-skirts (you love these, don't you?) to flattering swimsuits and luxury skincare, this is what you've been loving this week... Figleaves Icon Spot Mesh Underwired Shaping Halter Black Swimsuit D-G cup, £60

Whether you're jetting off to the South of France or lounging around the pool, this glamorous shaping swimsuit is the ultimate malfunction-proof piece this summer, which why it has become this week's best buy. It's a flattering one piece that perfectly sculpts and shapes your figure whilst its underwire and sweetheart neckline provides ultimate support and comfort. H&M Small printed porcelain dish, £1.99

This was another popular choice this week and it looks like you really went in on that spring clean. This little number is perfect for vanities, or perhaps keeping trinkets safe on a bookshelf. However you use it, it's a pretty edition to every room. Coming in two gorgeous floral designs - pink petals and pink flower - its gold-coloured rim give the mini dish an added luxe feel. H&M Pleated wrap dress, £49.99

You've been really loving H&M as of late as we're not surprised as every piece in their new spring/summer collection has been absolutely to die for. This pleated maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe looking for an easy-to-wear outfit for the upcoming balmy nights. It features adjustable straps and a wrapover front that flatters any shape, size and silhouette. Net-A-Porter Beauty - Jet a porter escape, £80

Planned a summer getaway, have we? So many of you splashed the cash on this beauty kit and we're not surprised. The Jet a porter escape kit is perfect for anyone wanting everything they need in one firm place. It contains nine cult beauty favourites, including Philip Kingsley's 'Swimcap' cream which is a protective formula against damage and discolouration from chlorine, salt water and UV rays, as well as Omorivicza's gentle Peachy Micellar Water. We're popping it in our baskets as we speak... H&M Halterneck swimsuit, £19.99

Kellog's or Baywatch? This crimson red halterneck swimsuit is a great option if you want to stand out on the beach or the pool. Its plunge neckline and knotted detailing offers style and comfort whilst its halterneck tie ensures everything is tightly tucked in. Oskia Super 16 Serum, £88 for 30ml

If there's one item that belongs on your #shelfie it's Oskia's super 16 serum. It's gained cult-status over the years for its hydrating and plumping results thanks to its formula containing hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E. It also contains Bakuchiol - the natural alternative to retinol - which boosts the production and collagen and elastin and removes age spots and pigmentation. & Other Stories Pleated Midi Skirt, £69

Midi skirt season is in full swing and you have been going mad for this canary yellow number, and we're not surprised - it's stunning. Its A-line shape and razor-sharp hem is a versatile choice that can be worn during the day or dressed up for the night. Pair with open toe sandals and a crisp white tee for a day-to-night look. Lookfantastic X Omorovicza Limited Edition Beauty Box (Worth £275), £95

There are some clear fans of Hungarian beauty brand Omorovicza which is why it comes as no surprise why so many of you snapped up this collaboration with Look Fantastic. The limited edition box has everything you need and more, including some of the brands most coveted products, such as the thermal cleansing balm and rejuvenating night cream. What makes this even more exciting is the fact that the whole box is worth almost £300, but you get it at a fraction of the price. A no brainer, really. Garden of Wisdom Vitamin C Serum 23% + Ferulic Acid, £10 for 30ml