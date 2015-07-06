Reflexologist in residence: Ziggie Bergman takes summer spot at the Atelier

Described by Sarah Vine as ‘the most enjoyable hour of my life so far this year' , a treatment with Ziggie is not one you will forget. With over 20 years' experience as a holistic therapist, Ziggie learnt her craft when she lived for several years in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and studied with Native American shaman and healers.

Combining Japanese facelift massage, Indian head massage and metamorphic technique, Ziggie's unique approach to facial reflexology is both a blissful workout for the face and hugely beneficial for the body. Plus, walk out with you face feeling tighter, smoother and positively glowing.

Normally working from her space at TriYoga Camden, Ziggie is coming to Notting Hill between the 8th and 15th July with further dates to be announced. Slots will be sure to book up fast so make sure to reserve yours now by calling 0203 393 0977.

The 60 minute treatment costs £165.