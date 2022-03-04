Research links hayfever medicine to Alzheimer’s

Research conducted by the University of Washington School of Pharmacy found that taking a daily dose of pills like Benadryl, Piriton and Nytol, for at least three years, can increase the chance of getting Alzheimer’s disease by more than 60 per cent. Known as ‘anticholinergics,’ the drugs in question work by blocking acetylcholine, a chemical involved in the transmission of electrical impulses between nerve cells. People with Alzheimer's disease are known to lack acetylcholine and it is feared the pills may exacerbate or trigger the condition.



Scientists conducting the study have warned that pensioners taking over-the-counter medication should tell their doctors and immediately stop taking anything that is not needed.