Sarah Vine's News and Features

Keep up with our Creative Director and Co-Founder as she goes from school gate to lipstick launch, from dog salon to state dinner

Beauty

The electric eyebrow trimmer that finally helped me tidy my brows

9 July 2021   Sarah Vine
Beauty

To buy for: Diptyque's latest scent Orphéon is freedom, fun and fabulousness

9 March 2021   Sarah Vine
Weight Management

Sarah Vine: 5 things they don't tell you about losing weight

22 July 2020   Sarah Vine
Beauty

The best at-home hair removal tools, creams and strips

18 June 2020   Sarah Vine
Makeup

To buy for: the influencer-led makeup brand that's not just for teens

29 May 2020   Sarah Vine
Skin

Sarah Vine: Anyone else's skin feel really dehydrated right now?

8 October 2019   Sarah Vine
Wellbeing

10 things they never tell you about diets

10 September 2019   Sarah Vine
Wellbeing

Sarah Vine: the wellbeing wonder mineral that's an essential part of my beauty routine

20 May 2019  
Sponsored

How to manage hot flushes when you're at work

16 May 2019   Sarah Vine
Wellbeing

Sarah Vine: the therapy that always saves my sanity

26 March 2019   Sarah Vine
Health

Sarah Vine: How testosterone dramatically improves my energy levels

30 October 2018   Sarah Vine
Beauty

The hair and skin essentials Sarah Vine takes on holiday

23 August 2018   Sarah Vine
Beauty

Sarah Vine: the reason why my eyes are wrinkle-free

23 June 2018   Sarah Vine
Hair

Sarah Vine: losing it - my hair loss struggle

21 May 2018   Sarah Vine
To Buy For

To buy for: the facial oil that will make your skin behave

14 April 2018   Sarah Vine
To Buy For

To Buy For: the clump-free vibrating mascara that's less than the price of your lunch

31 March 2018   Sarah Vine
To Buy For

To Buy For: the saint/sinner fragrance that's impossible to resist

17 March 2018   Sarah Vine
Beauty

Sarah Vine: 3 face doctors I would trust with a needle

15 December 2017   Sarah Vine
Beauty

Sarah Vine's Beauty Notes: soothing oils for thirsty skin

1 December 2017   Sarah Vine
Wellbeing

Sarah Vine: 8 things that help me sleep well

29 October 2017   Sarah Vine

