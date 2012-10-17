Sarah Vine: Chanel's new man is the Pitts

Sarah Vine 17 October 2012
brad-pitt-chanel-ad

Brad Pitt is a beautiful man, but he's not the right man to sell Chanel's classic No5 perfume in its new commercial. Here's who they should have hired

Full marks to Chanel for using a man in its new advertising campaign  for No 5. It’s nice, for once, not to see a perfume advert that involves naked anorexics, wild animals or sub-Fifty Shades of Grey shenanigans.

But Brad Pitt? Really? I mean, he’s a good-looking man and all that, and of course he’s an A-lister; but I’m not sure that he and No 5 are natural bedfellows. No 5 is the grande dame of perfumes. Pitt’s just not interesting enough for her, even if you take into account that he’s married to Hollywood’s queen of weird, Angelina Jolie.

And then there’s the script. Excruciating. Even John Malkovitch or Simon Russell Beale would struggle to pull off a line like: “The world turns, and we turn with it... plans disappear... dreams take over... Chanel No5: inevitable” . For Pitt, who can act, but not beyond a certain point, it’s just too much of an ask.

Mainly, though, the problem is that he’s not sexy enough. He’s too much of a pretty boy. No 5 is all about seduction adventure, mystery. The strong and silent type. And we all know there’s only one man for that particular job: Daniel Craig.

Here's a gratuitous picture of him:

Chanel/Brad Pitt advert update It's cruel, but very, very funny. Sometimes things can be a hit for all the wrong reasons...  http://teamcoco.com/video/brad-pitts-chanel-ad-just-got-even-weirder


You may also like

The electric eyebrow trimmer that finally helped me tidy my brows

To buy for: Diptyque's latest scent Orphéon is freedom, fun and fabulousness

Sarah Vine: 5 things they don't tell you about losing weight

The best at-home hair removal tools, creams and strips


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Beauty

I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

Explore More