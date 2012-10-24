Sarah Vine: Riley rocks

This happens every time on Strictly: I start off determined not to watch and end up addicted. This series is no exception – but that has an awful lot to do with the fantastic, brilliant, adorable Lisa Riley.

Today the former Emmerdale actress is in Heat magazine, posing in her leotard as a “pregnant Beyoncé”. Classic Riley: funny, self-deprecating, a little wistful. Her performances are the same. That rotund body of hers, the cause of so much insecurity, is transformed by her dancing. She could be eight stone or 18, it wouldn’t matter. She is living, shimmying proof that a woman’s shape does not determine her character. And I bloody love her for it.