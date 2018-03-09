Sense and Sensitivity

GTG's sensitive skin sufferer Judy Johnson risks reactions so you don't have to in her sensitive skin column

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

20 January 2022   Judy Johnson
How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer

8 June 2021   Judy Johnson
10 ways to build up your skin barrier

18 May 2021   Judy Johnson
The prickly heat rash product survival kit

25 June 2020   Judy Johnson
The best non-toxic nail polishes for sensitive skin

30 April 2020   Judy Johnson
The best moisturisers for sensitive skin

18 February 2020   Judy Johnson
Neal's Yard Remedies has launched its first ever sensitive skin range - and we love it

23 September 2019   Judy Johnson
The exotic skin-brightening spa treatment that’s good enough to eat

8 June 2019   Judy Johnson
Rosacea and me: Talonted Lex on skincare, stress and being highly sensitive

30 April 2019   Judy Johnson
The sensitive skin-friendly brands that were created by derms

15 February 2019   Judy Johnson
Meet Miild Makeup: the mineral cosmetics brand that takes sensitive skin seriously

18 January 2019   Judy Johnson
Does anyone else feel like their skin is a mess right now?

16 November 2018   Judy Johnson
Why hyaluronic acid should be in every sensitive skin routine

24 August 2018   Judy Johnson
Life’s an itch: one eczema sufferer on why she’s ditching topical steroids

3 August 2018   Judy Johnson
My Trusty: the clinically-proven budget sensitive skin range that supports the NHS

22 June 2018   Judy Johnson
The 10 sensitive skin travel commandments: what to do (and not to do) on holiday

1 June 2018   Judy Johnson
The best sun creams for sensitive skin

11 May 2018   Judy Johnson
The ultimate guide to sun cream ingredients for sensitive skin

4 May 2018   Judy Johnson
Tried and trusted: the best facials for sensitive skin

30 March 2018   Judy Johnson
Irritant-free: the skincare buzzword that can't promise anything

9 March 2018   Judy Johnson

