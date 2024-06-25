Dr Shahzadi Harper

Menopause Doctor

  • Location: London, Online
  • Expert In:Female Health, weight management, Perimenopause, PCOS, Menopause, Womens Health


About Dr Shahzadi Harper

Dr Shahzadi Harper is a GP trailblazing in midlife women's health. She takes a holistic and medical approach to menopause, which she believes is not a hindrance but an empowering opportunity to embrace your sexiest, most confident and strongest self. Her treatments - which include HRT prescriptions, advice on supplements and skincare - are solution-based and bespoke. You can book in to work with her at The Harper Clinic in Marylebone, where she develops a personalised treatment plan to help you address areas such as anxiety, skin and hair changes, vaginal wellness, libido, heart and brain health, weight management and the mental pressures of ageing. The clinic also offers 'less is more' aesthetic tweakments (such as injectable moisturisers and dermal fillers) by Dr Terry Loong, who encourages women to embrace their age with confidence. Fees for an initial 360-degree consultation start at £395.




Where to find Dr Shahzadi Harper

Website: www.theharperclinic.com
Email: hello@theharperclinic.com


