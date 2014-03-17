Shocking news as fashion designer L'Wren Scott dies

How terribly sad it is to hear about the very sudden death of the model and designer, L’Wren Scott, who was discovered earlier today in her New York apartment. I met her once in the autumn of last year, interviewing her for GTG , when she was promoting a product for Caudalie and I found her to be totally delightful and charming.



Born Luann Bambrough in Roy, Utah, she had made that tricky journey from Mormon schoolgirl to international supermodel posing for Bruce Webber, to designer for half of Hollywood’s leading ladies with her sense of humour very firmly in tact.



But what struck me most about her, beyond the dramatic frame (6ft 3’ in her stockinged feet), the delicious purring voice and her glamorous lifestyle as the other half of the indisputably coolest man in the world, Mick Jagger; was just how much of a sister she was.



When I told her my friend, Joanne, was a massive fan of her clothes, she seemed genuinely touched. “So who are you most proud of dressing?” I asked her. “Your friend,” she replied. “It is not about whom I have dressed. It is about how it looks and if someone says: “What a beautiful girl.” Not what great clothes. But a ‘beautiful girl.’ It means a job well done.”



L’Wren Scott. What a beautiful girl. She will be much missed.