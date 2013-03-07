The eight best Mother’s Day gifts for new and expectant mums

‘What do women want?’ is supposed to be one of life’s great mysteries. But obviously, we know what pregnant women want: an epidural. And we know what new mums want: a sleep. Sadly, you can’t give either of those for Mother’s Day, so here are a few suggestions for gifts that will make new and expectant mums feel really special. Clarins Huile Tonic

This is a real skin saviour during pregnancy. While I can’t prove it’s responsible for my so-far stretch mark-free bump, I love the relaxing smell (it includes mint, rosemary, and geranium plant oils) and the ritual of massaging it in each morning before taking a shower. It’s a little more than most pregnant ladies want to spend on themselves, so an ideal gift. Clarins Huile Tonic , £38 for 100ml. Baby Boxes

A gift service exclusively for mums and babies, Baby Box London will send out a beautiful box of goodies for either. Their express boxes aren’t cheap (the Something For Mama selection, featured here, is £150), but you can also pick your own products if you want something more personal and affordable. For expectant mums, the hand-crocheted baby rattles, knitted hats and swaddling blankets would make a lovely gift… weep… sorry, it’s my hormones. Baby Box London , prices from £10; orders under £50 incur a £7.50 luxury wrapping fee. Priti NYC Nail Polish

When nothing fits quite right any more, shoes should be the answer – but with several extra pounds to carry, dodgy balance and swollen feet and ankles, they so aren’t. Nail polish, however, is – and these non-toxic varnishes in stylish shades make a thoughtful gift. Priti NYC Nail Polish , £8.95. Champneys vouchers

Whether she’s preparing for birth or her baby has arrived, this is a time when mums are in serious need of de-stressing. A day at a Champneys spa is just what she needs – get her away from it all for a day of peace and pampering. Champneys Spa , packages from £99. Nourish Mini Facial Kit

Natural and organic ranges are great for pregnant or breastfeeding mums who want to care for their skin without the fear they’re passing on evil parabens to their babies. Nourish’s Mini Facial Kits, which include travel sizes of its Soil Association-certified products, make a great gift. Nourish Mini Facial Kit , £24.95. Isabella Oliver maternity wear

My husband made me cry at Christmas this year by giving me an Isabella Oliver maternity dress (with happiness, obviously – as we’ve already established, it doesn’t take much). It’s lovely to get something for your new wardrobe, even if you haven’t started showing yet – and let’s be honest, the high street ranges are a bit limited, H&M and Topshop aside. My personal ideal gift this Mother’s Day would be this floral-print dress (£119), but prices on their clearance section start from just £11. Isabella Oliver Vivien print T-shirt dress, £119. Mama Mio candle

Everyone seems to swear by the Mama Mio range but I’m not sure it’s polite to give a gift that’s called “stretch mark oil”, “see-no-scar” or “boob tube bust and neck firmer”. I mean, you could. Or you could give her this relaxing soy wax candle, formulated for her sensitive nose with a gentle citrus fragrance, and point your new mum or mum-to-be in the direction of the rest of the range, should she be interested. Gravida candle , £19.50. Gelupo rose gelato