Skyfall nails - you only live once

We’re not sure if we’re more of a dither over a suited Daniel Craig in the new Skyfall movie or the idea of lacquering our nails with this amazing OPI Skyfall Collection of nail varnishes.

Exclusively at QVC, for only £27.55, the set contains four limited edition shades: You Only Live Twice, a dazzling ruby red; Casino Royal, a glossy magenta; On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, a shimmering black/ gold/emerald and The Living Daylights, a dazzling concoction of jewel-like sparkles to overlay other shades.