Skyfall nails - you only live once

1 November 2012
get-the-gloss-james-bond-skyfall-nail-polish-1

Diamonds may be forever but sometimes you need a cheaper way to sparkle. Killer Bond girl glamour is guaranteed with these OPI limited edition nail varnishes, expect flashbulbs to go off later...

We’re not sure if we’re more of a dither over a suited Daniel Craig in the new Skyfall movie or the idea of lacquering our nails with this amazing OPI Skyfall Collection of nail varnishes.

Exclusively at QVC, for only £27.55, the set contains four limited edition shades: You Only Live Twice, a dazzling ruby red; Casino Royal, a glossy magenta; On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, a shimmering black/ gold/emerald and The Living Daylights, a dazzling concoction of jewel-like sparkles to overlay other shades.

Plus you’ll also get a Nail Envy from OPI, a base coat that helps grow nails to bullet-proof strength, Avoplex, a handy pen-to-go for boosting nail growth and Drip Dry Drying Drops, which sets varnish faster than you can say "hard as nails".

Go to www.qvcuk.com  and type in Item number 202621. You save an amazing £58.01


