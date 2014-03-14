Six beauty products to help you sleep

Getting enough sleep is probably the oldest beauty trick in the book. Sleeping can help with weight loss, decrease stress levels, improve your memory and give you that hard-to-fake glow. Doctors and scientists have been extolling the all-round health virtues of a good night's sleep for years - however, between hectic jobs, active social lives and family commitments it’s becoming increasingly difficult to de-stress, unwind and get our full eight hours every night. As a result, the people of Britain are waking up more exhausted and exasperated with each passing day. In fact, figures now indicate that up to a third of people in the UK suffer from insomnia or some form of sleep disorder, with twice as many women as men experiencing sleep issues. Given these numbers, it’s no wonder that the NHS is currently prescribing more than 10 million courses of sleeping pills every year. All those sleepless nights have an impact on your appetite, your mood and of course your appearance - nothing strikes fear into the heart of a beauty fanatic like the prospect of dull and distressed skin. More worryingly, profuse sleep deprivation has also been linked to serious medical conditions including obesity, heart disease and diabetes. As this Friday 14th is World Sleep Day, we decided that now is the time to boost the quality, if not the quantity of our sleep. So, for those of you for whom sleep is a distant dream, we’ve picked out the best lotions, potions and treatments to ensure you find more than forty winks. Neom Tranquility Candle

www.neomorganics.com , £39.50 A household favourite in the GTG offices, we always trust NEOM to produce a sumptuous smelling scent - and their Tranquility candle is no exception. Having won numerous awards for its incredible relaxing properties, this candle is made from the finest blend of vegetable wax and essential oils and carries the sweet aroma of jasmine, lavender and sweet basil. Creating an ambience of peaceful paradise, the fragrance of this candle is sure to loosen up your limbs in no time and prepare you for ultimate bedtime bliss. Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil

www.aromatherapyassociates.com , £39 This multi-award winning bottle might as well be called the elixir of dreams. Comprised of all-natural ingredients, it contains comforting camomile, soothing sandalwood and softening coconut oil that once combined create a lavish oil perfect for relaxing the body and quieting the mind. Choose between adding a capful to a pre-bedtime bath or gently massaging over your body before showering. Alternatively, apply a few drops to pulse points to help hone in on specific areas of tension. Whatever your chosen method, this oil is a sure-fire way to guarantee some undisturbed relaxation. Dr Stuart’s Valerian Plus Tea

www.victoriahealth.com , £4.20 There’s nothing that makes you feel quite as comfy and cosy as a warm mug of tea, so this caffeine-free brand from Dr Stuart’s is the ideal sleep saviour. Based on a traditional Victorian recipe, the mellow flavours of valerian root, passion flowers and fennel balance each other out to produce a relaxing night-time drink that will make you deliciously drowsy. Brew for between three and five minutes to allow the botanicals to release their goodness and then sit back, relax and enjoy your one-way ticket to bedfordshire. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

www.thisworks.com , £30 Since it’s release just over two years ago, every man and his dog has raved about the calming effects of This Works’ best-selling product - the Pillow Spray. Made with extracts of therapeutic lavender, ‘oil of tranquility’ vetivert and relaxing wild camomile, this spray works as a natural sedative and all-over muscle relaxant. Simply spritz a couple of times onto your bed or pillow and unwind as you are gently transported to the land of nod. If you’re looking to stock up on this serene spray then try the new limited edition supersized bottle, designed to keep you snug as a bug for three times as long. Pzizz App

itunes.apple.com , £2.99 Bewildering name aside, this app is the ultimate accessory to help lull you into deep sleep. With over 100 billion (yep, you heard right) sound combinations that are totally unique, every time you hit the start button there is a whole host of music, noises and effects to help satisfy your senses. Pre-programme how long you wish the sounds to last (anything from ten minutes to ten hours), with the option to chose different music to fade in and out at different times. From rolling waves to gentle breezes, there’s a soothing sound and luscious lullaby for everyone. Aromatherapy Associates & Holistic Silk Eye Mask