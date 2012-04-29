Spring's sweetest makeup shades

If there’s one good thing to come out of the current wet weather, it’s the arrival of all the pretty pastel blooms in our gardens. Inspired, here’s our pick of the best spring make-up….

From top left:

Dior 5 Couleurs Garden Edition in Garden Pastels, £41; www.dior.com or 0207 216 0216



Givenchy Le PrismeYeux Quatuor, in Pastel Mode, £32.50; www.houseoffraser.co.uk



Hourglass Aura Sheer Cheek Stain, £34; www.liberty.co.uk



Models Own Blusher in Warm Glow, £5; www.boots.com www.modelsownit.com



Lancome Roseraie Des Delices Color Fever Gloss in Green Petal, £18; www.lancome.co.uk



Paul & Joe Nail Enamel in Kitten Claws, £10; www.asos.com