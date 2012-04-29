Spring's sweetest makeup shades

Susannah Taylor 29 April 2012
spring-make-up-trend-300x166

Stay on trend with sheer lipbalms and perfect pastel eye and nail colours

If there’s one good thing to come out of the current wet weather, it’s the arrival of all the pretty pastel blooms in our gardens. Inspired, here’s our pick of the best spring make-up….

From top left:

Dior 5 Couleurs Garden Edition in Garden Pastels, £41; www.dior.com or 0207 216 0216

Givenchy Le PrismeYeux Quatuor, in Pastel Mode, £32.50; www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Hourglass Aura Sheer Cheek Stain, £34; www.liberty.co.uk

Models Own Blusher in Warm Glow, £5; www.boots.com www.modelsownit.com

Lancome Roseraie Des Delices Color Fever Gloss in Green Petal, £18; www.lancome.co.uk

Paul & Joe Nail Enamel in Kitten Claws, £10; www.asos.com


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Wellbeing

What is manifesting and can it help you attract what you want?

Skin

Is cica cream the answer to soothing your winter skin flare ups?

Skin

Slugging is the latest Tiktok skincare trend, but is it actually good for you?

Wellbeing

Infrared sauna blanket: we tried the hottest thing (literally) in home wellness

Victoria Woodhall
Hair

Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Experts say tighter, brighter faces will be 2022’s biggest aesthetics treatment trend

Wellbeing

Best weighted blankets: we tested 6 in search of a peaceful night's sleep

Sex & Gynae

Do you really need a skincare routine for your vulva?

Explore More