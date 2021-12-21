Stay energised and motivated with Oliver Gray

New Year's resolutions are all well and good, but what happens when the novelty of a shiny new year wears off and you're left with no motivation and a longing for simpler times where you didn't have to be quite so well behaved?



According to author and energy expert Oliver Gray, January 10th is the day we're all most likely to give in to temptation and give up on our good intentions, be it to eat healthily, exercise regularly, stop drinking or cut out the chocolate.



If you're finding yourself reaching for the Dairy Milk (note, this does not count as exercise), hold that thought and watch Oliver Gray's video first. In his signature, fuss-free way, he's put together a quick pep talk on how to stick to those good habits.



Gray's mini tutorial is just a snippet of his experience which can be found in more easy-to-digest detail in his new book, Energise You: The Ultimate Health and Energy Plan (£7.99, www.energiseyou.com ).