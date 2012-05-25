Peach: the quickest summer beauty update

Emma Bartley 25 May 2012
PeachPerfect_1

Warm, peachy tones were all over the S/S 2012 catwalks... here's our pick of the six best shades on the make-up market

Softer than bronzer but brighter and fresher than winter pink, peach was seen on eyelids, cheekbones and nails at the Spring/Summer 2012 shows. GTG loves...

Chanel Blush Horizon de Chanel, £46, 020 7493 3836

NARS Cream Blusher in Enchanted, £21, Narscosmetics.co.uk

Becca Nail Colour in Summerdayze, £12, Beccacosmetics.com

Becca Beach Tint in Peach, £20, Beccacosmetics.com

Models Own Nail Enamel in Fuzzy Peach, £5, Modelsownit.com

Givenchy Gloss Interdit in Impertinent Nude 02, £19, Houseoffraser.co.uk


Explore More