Peach: the quickest summer beauty update

Softer than bronzer but brighter and fresher than winter pink, peach was seen on eyelids, cheekbones and nails at the Spring/Summer 2012 shows. GTG loves...
Chanel Blush Horizon de Chanel, £46, 020 7493 3836
NARS Cream Blusher in Enchanted, £21, Narscosmetics.co.uk
Becca Nail Colour in Summerdayze, £12, Beccacosmetics.com
Becca Beach Tint in Peach, £20, Beccacosmetics.com
Models Own Nail Enamel in Fuzzy Peach, £5, Modelsownit.com
Givenchy Gloss Interdit in Impertinent Nude 02, £19, Houseoffraser.co.uk