Sweets for your sweet: The top 5 treats to buy this Valentine's Day

The POP Bakery Cake Pops

Hailed as the chic new treat in town, let us introduce you to the cupcakes sexier, younger sister; the cake pop.

A lollipop and sponge cake hybrid, these beauties are made by combining moist cake with buttery icing before rolling into balls, dipping in chocolate and decorating - quite literally heaven on a stick.

For unparallelled perfection there’s no where better than the Pop Bakery , home to the original English cake pop. A mother and daughter bakery that began in 2010, these pops have gone from strength to strength that’s sees them now class those such as Vogue and Charlotte Olympia as frequent clients.

Known for creating any design under the sun, the Pop Bakery’s Valentines range is every bit as detailed and delicate as their classics. Love letters, potion bottles and personal polaroids are just a few of the designs you and your loved one can indulge in.

