Sweets for your sweet: The top 5 treats to buy this Valentine's Day
Romance, while high on our life priorities, is in fact closely followed by the Glossy Posse’s love of food - or more precisely, sweet treats. It only make sense then, that with the upcoming day of of love approaching we merge the two together to indulge in a fantastical feast of the best that London has to offer - all in the name of love.
So, whether you’re wooing a loved one or flying solo with your friends, each of these delectable, tasty treats will ensure that this Valentine's Day is filled with sweet, sugary bliss - now that’s amore.
The POP Bakery Cake Pops
Hailed as the chic new treat in town, let us introduce you to the cupcakes sexier, younger sister; the cake pop.
A lollipop and sponge cake hybrid, these beauties are made by combining moist cake with buttery icing before rolling into balls, dipping in chocolate and decorating - quite literally heaven on a stick.
For unparallelled perfection there’s no where better than the Pop Bakery , home to the original English cake pop. A mother and daughter bakery that began in 2010, these pops have gone from strength to strength that’s sees them now class those such as Vogue and Charlotte Olympia as frequent clients.
Known for creating any design under the sun, the Pop Bakery’s Valentines range is every bit as detailed and delicate as their classics. Love letters, potion bottles and personal polaroids are just a few of the designs you and your loved one can indulge in.
Buy online here
The Biscuiteers
Someone wise and all-knowing once said, ‘why send flowers, when you can send biscuits?’ - and when they taste as good at those baked by the Biscuiteers , quite frankly, we couldn’t agree more.
Founded by husband and wife Harriet Hastings and Stevie Congdon in 2007, the Biscuiteers were born after there was a gap in the market for biscuits that looked as beautiful as they tasted. Eight years later, the bakery duo now regularly collaborate with some of the biggest names in the business including Burberry and Anya Hindmarch - and it’s no surprise why. Using only the finest ingredients, each gorgeously buttery biscuit is nurtured from start to finish with professional artists hand icing each of their world-class designs.
Choose from an extensive love themed section that includes everything from personalised biscuit greeting cards to lavish lingerie designs. However, it’s the intricate gold-finished lovebird selection that’s particularly got the Glossy Posse’s hearts a flutter - just FYI.
Buy online here
The Hummingbird Bakery
Call us crazy, but sometimes you just can’t go wrong with a classic box of cupcakes - and who better to turn to than the godfathers of American-style baked goods themselves, the Hummingbird Bakery .
Arriving to our rainy, sugar-lacking shores in 2004, founder Tarek Malouf felt British bakeries needed an injection of fun US flavours that included everything from peanut butter icing to perhaps the most illustrious flavour of them all; red velvet.
Showcasing a brand spanking new Valentines range, enjoy romantically packed selections of their best-loved flavours including red velvet, vanilla and indulgent chocolate. Rich, moist and generously iced, these comforting cupcakes are a guaranteed people pleaser and the sure way to any sweet tooths heart - (just try not to fight over the crumbs...)
Buy online here
Ladurée Macarons
For those looking for a more lavish indulgence, Ladurée is the place to go - after all, who better to cook up a romantic treat than those proficient in the language of love?
Dating back to the middle of the 20th century, creator Pierre Desfontaines first crafted the macaron in Paris when he decided to join two macaron shells together with a delicious ganache filling. Since this time the recipe has not altered but simply grown in prestige and popularity. Now available in a wide variety of colours and flavours, these dainty, delectable bites are as eye-catchingly bright and beautiful as the fashionable foodies who adore them.
Creating a new, unique flavour for this Valentines day, enjoy blush pink rose, raspberry and ginger macaroons expertly wrapped up within a crystal adorned heart shaped box - pretty, practical and satisfying sweet cravings - what more could you ask for?
Buy online here
Choccywoccydoodah
It wouldn’t be Valentines day if at some point we didn’t engage in some serious chocolate consumption (whether gifted or self-bought…) - and we’re not talking about your average run of the mill chocolate box. No, this year it’s all about the wacky and wonderful creations from professional chocolatiers, Choccywoccydoodah .
Born in the bohemian city of Brighton, these masters of cocoa specialise in chocolate, one-off sculptured fantasies, bespoke wedding cakes, chocolate gifts, chocolate pets and the occasional *ahem* naughty design.
Devilishly delicious and alarmingly accurate, choose between solid white chocolate love birds and chocolate lip lollies or strawberry filled hearts and chocolate dipped marshmallows - extravagance is key with sweet seduction being the end result.
Buy online here
