Case in point is Tamara Ecclestone. Who has recently bought a house in Kensington worth a reported £45 million complete with a £1 million bathtub cut out of a piece of pure crystal that requires a reinforced floor to hold it up. The daughter of Formula 1 supremo billionaire Bernie, can only be described as having had "The full beauty works" - a level of extreme preening that makes you look more cartoon character than a real person who breathes. With false nail extensions, hair extensions, eyelash extensions, locks the colour of gravy browning and skin the colour of a frankfurter sausage (let’s not go there with the breasts enlargements), her look borders on pornographic.

When it comes to beauty style (as with fashion) less is so much more, and the Get the Gloss team would relish the chance to give Tamara a full "make-under". As Dolly Parton once said: "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.”

