Taylor Swift styles it up

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 January 2013
get-the-gloss-taylor-swift-2

Taylor Swift has gone from country cutie to pop powerhouse, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Other than THAT kiss on New Year’s Eve with Harry Styles, it was Taylor Swift’s style transformation that we couldn’t take our eyes away from at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

In recent months we’ve seen the country starlet call time on the princess ringlets, cowboy boots and rather questionable dress choices, and instead embrace the bluntest of fringes, reddest of lips and an altogether edgier and more fashion-forward look.

Unlike some of her contemporaries who have made many an ill-fated attempt to leave their squeaky-clean images behind (Britney, Christina and Lindsay I’m looking at you), Taylor’s managed a seamless transition into her twenties, befitting of the message of her music and without alienating her young fan base either.

With a girlfriend looking as great as Ms Swift is at the moment, Harry would be a fool to break this southern belle’s heart. He’d be wise to stick around too, considering her track record - his shortcomings could well end up becoming fodder for her next hit single…


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Explore More