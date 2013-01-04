Taylor Swift styles it up

Other than THAT kiss on New Year’s Eve with Harry Styles, it was Taylor Swift’s style transformation that we couldn’t take our eyes away from at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.



In recent months we’ve seen the country starlet call time on the princess ringlets, cowboy boots and rather questionable dress choices, and instead embrace the bluntest of fringes, reddest of lips and an altogether edgier and more fashion-forward look.



Unlike some of her contemporaries who have made many an ill-fated attempt to leave their squeaky-clean images behind (Britney, Christina and Lindsay I’m looking at you), Taylor’s managed a seamless transition into her twenties, befitting of the message of her music and without alienating her young fan base either.



With a girlfriend looking as great as Ms Swift is at the moment, Harry would be a fool to break this southern belle’s heart. He’d be wise to stick around too, considering her track record - his shortcomings could well end up becoming fodder for her next hit single…