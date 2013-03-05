Tea & Treats at Urban Retreat

If you were to ask any busy mum what she'd really fancy for Mother's Day, we'd bet our last penny on it being the chance to put her feet up and really, really relax. But half an hour in front of Corrie between cooking dinner and washing up won't quite cut it; if you want to really treat her to something that says 'World's Best Mum', you'll be wanting to take her to the dreamy destination that we all know and love: Harrods.
More specifically, Urban Retreat; the home to decadent spa treatments and expert hairdos that's set on the fifth floor of the London superstore. The beauty destination has teamed up with Biscuit Village to create a delightful mix of Tea & Treats packages that have launched just in time for Mother's Day (though luckily, they'll be available all year round).
Mix beauty with biscuits this Mother's Day with Urban Retreat's new afternoon tea packages
The various gift packages on offer allow you and your special someone to enjoy a spot of pampering, ranging from fragrance consultations to luxurious facials, before heading to The East Dulwich Deli area for a delicious afternoon tea for two - with a twist. The clever folk at Biscuit Village have created divine biscuits designed to look like your most iconic beauty brands, from Creme de la Mer to Essie nail polishes; so you can finish off your beautifying with edible versions of your favourite products.
Guests will also take away a complimentary goody bag together with a discount for the next visit. We have a feeling this indulgence could become a bit of a habit…
Tea & Treats packages start from £110; for full details visit Urban Retreat's website .