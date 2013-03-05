Tea & Treats at Urban Retreat

Judy Johnson 5 March 2013
get-the-gloss-tea-and-treats-at-urban-retreat-1

Mix beauty with biscuits this Mother's Day with Urban Retreat's new afternoon tea packages

If you were to ask any busy mum what she'd really fancy for Mother's Day, we'd bet our last penny on it being the chance to put her feet up and really, really relax. But half an hour in front of Corrie between cooking dinner and washing up won't quite cut it; if you want to really treat her to something that says 'World's Best Mum', you'll be wanting to take her to the dreamy destination that we all know and love: Harrods.

More specifically, Urban Retreat; the home to decadent spa treatments and expert hairdos  that's set on the fifth floor of the London superstore. The beauty destination has teamed up with Biscuit Village to create a delightful mix of Tea & Treats packages that have launched just in time for Mother's Day (though luckily, they'll be available all year round).

The various gift packages on offer allow you and your special someone to enjoy a spot of pampering, ranging from fragrance consultations to luxurious facials, before heading to The East Dulwich Deli area for a delicious afternoon tea for two - with a twist. The clever folk at Biscuit Village have created divine biscuits designed to look like your most iconic beauty brands, from Creme de la Mer to Essie nail polishes; so you can finish off your beautifying with edible versions of your favourite products.

Guests will also take away a complimentary goody bag together with a discount for the next visit. We have a feeling this indulgence could become a bit of a habit…

Tea & Treats packages start from £110; for full details visit  Urban Retreat's website .


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Sense and Sensitivity

How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

10 ways to build up your skin barrier

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

The prickly heat rash product survival kit

Judy Johnson
Mind

How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

The best non-toxic nail polishes for sensitive skin

Judy Johnson
Sense and Sensitivity

The best moisturisers for sensitive skin

Judy Johnson
Sponsored

Germany's best-selling concealer has come to the UK and you're going to love it

Judy Johnson
Review

Neal's Yard Remedies has launched its first ever sensitive skin range - and we love it

Judy Johnson
Explore More