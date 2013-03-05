Tea & Treats at Urban Retreat

If you were to ask any busy mum what she'd really fancy for Mother's Day, we'd bet our last penny on it being the chance to put her feet up and really, really relax. But half an hour in front of Corrie between cooking dinner and washing up won't quite cut it; if you want to really treat her to something that says 'World's Best Mum', you'll be wanting to take her to the dreamy destination that we all know and love: Harrods.



More specifically, Urban Retreat; the home to decadent spa treatments and expert hairdos that's set on the fifth floor of the London superstore. The beauty destination has teamed up with Biscuit Village to create a delightful mix of Tea & Treats packages that have launched just in time for Mother's Day (though luckily, they'll be available all year round).