It’s the hair look every woman wants – a Gisele-type tousle that’s neither too straight nor too curly and has just the right amount of mess without looking like you’ve just crawled out from under a duvet. Here, George Northwood, the king of messy chic hair (clients include Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) reveals how.

George Northwood's step-by-step guide to the bedhead tousle

You will need

A blowdrying product George recommends Shu Uemura Art of Hair Tasai Cream, £22, www.shuuemuraartofhair.com

A professional hair dryer George uses a Parlux 3000, £84.98, www.sallyexpress.com

Hairbrush George loves the ghd Ceramic Brush, £15, www.ghdhair.com

Section clips, £2.29 for a pack of six, www.sallyexpress.com

Big-barrelled hair tongs George loves WAM's Revolving Curling Iron 31, £75, www.windleandmoodie.com

1. Make sure your hair is clean and blow-dried smooth.

2. Pin the top section of hair out of the way, and taking small sections at a time, wrap them around big-barrelled tongs. Make sure you wind each piece with your roots at the base of the tongs.



3. Tip: the tongs should always be placed on the top of each section to get this look. Then the hair should be rolled up, not under.



4. Repeat all over the head including the top section.



5. Break curls up with your fingers for a beachy vibe.



Music – At Home by Crystal Fighters (click here to buy it on iTunes).

Film by Ben Vine

Model: Jess Mules

Make-up: Louisa Durrant

With thanks to the Josh Wood Atelier

Compiled and directed by Susannah Taylor