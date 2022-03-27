The brightest jewel colours

19 October 2012
jewel-colours-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

Whether or not you're a real-life princess, every girl needs a bit of gemstone glamour in her life, and this season's jewel-coloured make-up is the easiest way to get it

Make an impact this autumn with deep jewel colours. And with our favourite shades starting from £4, we're not talking Tiffanys prices either
Products, from top left
Max Factor Colour X-Pert Waterproof Eyeliner, £6.99, www.superdrug.com Estee Lauder Vivid Shine Eyeshadow in Magenta, £19,  www.esteelauder.co.uk Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Turquoise, £20,  www.lauramercier.co.uk Chanel Illusion D'Ombre in Vision, £22.55,  www.chanel.com Estee Lauder Beyond Black Nail Lacquer in Bete Noire, £14.50,  www.esteelauder.co.uk Fashionista Double Take Baked Eyeshadow in Globe, £4,  www.superdrug.com
Estee Lauder Vivid Shine Eyeshadow in Pop Pistachio, £19, www.esteelauder.co.uk
Avon True Colour Eyeshadow Quad in Femme Fatale, £5,  www.avonshop.co.uk
Guerlain Eyeliner in Bleu Outremer, £24.00, www.houseoffraser.co.uk
Clarins Ombre Minerale in Vibrant Violet, £16, www.clarins.co.uk


