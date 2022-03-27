The brightest jewel colours

Make an impact this autumn with deep jewel colours. And with our favourite shades starting from £4, we're not talking Tiffanys prices either

Products, from top left

Max Factor Colour X-Pert Waterproof Eyeliner, £6.99, www.superdrug.com Estee Lauder Vivid Shine Eyeshadow in Magenta, £19, www.esteelauder.co.uk Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Turquoise, £20, www.lauramercier.co.uk Chanel Illusion D'Ombre in Vision, £22.55, www.chanel.com Estee Lauder Beyond Black Nail Lacquer in Bete Noire, £14.50, www.esteelauder.co.uk Fashionista Double Take Baked Eyeshadow in Globe, £4, www.superdrug.com

Estee Lauder Vivid Shine Eyeshadow in Pop Pistachio, £19, www.esteelauder.co.uk

Avon True Colour Eyeshadow Quad in Femme Fatale, £5, www.avonshop.co.uk

Guerlain Eyeliner in Bleu Outremer, £24.00, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Clarins Ombre Minerale in Vibrant Violet, £16, www.clarins.co.uk