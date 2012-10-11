The crop comes out on top

Once upon a time, we were fond of long, cascading Rapunzel tresses as sported by Gisele Bundchen at the 2005 Academy Awards - but since that day everyone seems to have jumped on the "long hair with tousled ends" bandwagon. Whether its a Victoria's Secret model, a Kardashian, a Geordie Shore-ette or the checkout girl at Sainsburys, the layered look has started to look a little trashy.

Thank goodness, then, Rihanna has stepped in to show that there is another way. Her new gamine look is chic, fashion-forward and definitely goes against the grain, showing that short can be feminine.



Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Emma Watson have also nailed the sexy crop, but before you dial your stylist, beware: not all short dos are worth doing. When done correctly, crops can perfectly frame your face (see top tips by stylist supremo George Northwood below), but do avoid the trend of the moment the undercut - ie, shaving the underside of your hair. As a rule of thumb, any hairstyle that is this dangerously close to being a mohawk is not a good look, case in point being Miley Cyrus. The popster-turned-punkster looks as though she's had a run-in with a lawnmower.