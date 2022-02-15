The Desktop Bikini Blitz: The Arm Sculpter with Freedom2Train

Tag the above workout on to the main Project Bikini workout video  for firmer, more defined arms.

HOW MANY REPS?

THE BICEP CURL: Repeat 15 times

THE NARROW PRESS-UP: Repat 15 times

THE FRENCH PRESS: Repeat 15 times

Remember...

You can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here  to make sure you're covering all bases and take a look at all of our health and fitness videos  for more inspiration.

How are you getting on? Tweet us @ GettheGloss  and remember to hashtag #ProjectBikini

Credits
Directed by Susannah Taylor
Film and production:  Pocket Motion Pictures
Model: Triathlete Katie Murray and training physio at  puresportsmed.com
Make-up and grooming: Camila Fernandez  www.camilafernandez.co.uk
Clothes:
NIKE Adapt Indy Short Bra,  £25
Capri leggings by Sweaty Betty (Limited Edition)
ASICS Trainers GEL-DS Trainer  18W, £103
 Thera-Band Exercise Bands Set , £12.08
Eco Yoga Matt , £39


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

 

More Gloss

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

4 May 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

27 April 2022   Amber Voller
Fitness

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

28 March 2022   Jessica Morgan
Nutrition

Is your plant-based diet making you bloat?

14 March 2022   Rob Hobson
Health

Green goddess salad: This is what a nutritionist has to say about Tiktok’s favourite lunch

9 March 2022   Verity Clark
Wellbeing

Having a tidy kitchen really does help curb snacking - and this is why

24 February 2022  
Fitness

Are you overtraining?

16 February 2022   Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

Dr Michael Mosley: "I lost 2.2kgs in 7 days on the Fast 800 Keto diet'

15 February 2022   Dr Michael Mosley
Explore More

 