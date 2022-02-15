The Desktop Bikini Blitz: The Arm Sculpter with Freedom2Train

Tag the above workout on to the main Project Bikini workout video for firmer, more defined arms.
HOW MANY REPS?
THE BICEP CURL: Repeat 15 times
THE NARROW PRESS-UP: Repat 15 times
THE FRENCH PRESS: Repeat 15 times
Remember...
You can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here to make sure you're covering all bases and take a look at all of our health and fitness videos for more inspiration.
Credits
Directed by Susannah Taylor
Film and production: Pocket Motion Pictures
Model: Triathlete Katie Murray and training physio at puresportsmed.com
Make-up and grooming: Camila Fernandez www.camilafernandez.co.uk
Clothes:
NIKE Adapt Indy Short Bra, £25
Capri leggings by Sweaty Betty (Limited Edition)
ASICS Trainers GEL-DS Trainer 18W, £103
Thera-Band Exercise Bands Set , £12.08
Eco Yoga Matt , £39