The Desktop Bikini Blitz: The Arm Sculpter with Freedom2Train

Tag the above workout on to the main Project Bikini workout video for firmer, more defined arms.

HOW MANY REPS?

THE BICEP CURL: Repeat 15 times

THE NARROW PRESS-UP: Repat 15 times

THE FRENCH PRESS: Repeat 15 times



Remember...

You can’t out-train a bad diet. Follow nutritional therapist Amelia Freer’s six week nutritional plan here to make sure you're covering all bases and take a look at all of our health and fitness videos for more inspiration.

How are you getting on? Tweet us @ GettheGloss and remember to hashtag #ProjectBikini

Credits

Directed by Susannah Taylor

Film and production: Pocket Motion Pictures

Model: Triathlete Katie Murray and training physio at puresportsmed.com

Make-up and grooming: Camila Fernandez www.camilafernandez.co.uk

Clothes:

NIKE Adapt Indy Short Bra, £25

Capri leggings by Sweaty Betty (Limited Edition)

ASICS Trainers GEL-DS Trainer 18W, £103

Thera-Band Exercise Bands Set , £12.08

Eco Yoga Matt , £39