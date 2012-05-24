The Exfoliator: Tights for men

Ahmed Zambarakji 24 May 2012
MantyHose_1

Our resident man on the good, the bad and the downright repellent from the world of male grooming. This week: Mantyhose isn't the sexiest word, but is there something in it?

First there were Man Spanx, body-shaping undershirts designed to compress one’s unsightly man gut – and presumably a couple of vital organs – into non-existence. Now there’s Mantyhose, technical hosiery (Bro-siery) for the modern gentleman.

While one brand’s marketing department cites male historical figures who lived in tights, he-ggings would be considered a sartorial faux pas in today’s society - even in Camden. Star-patterned nylon-and-cotton blend leggings are charming on a six-year-old girl; on a grown man, however, they reek of "offender behaviour".

Mantyhose are a peculiar innovation for a small start-up. Not because one has to wonder if there is enough
demand to merit their mass production but because one can’t help feeling a little shortchanged. After all, what use is a pair of man tights without a massive Shakespearean codpiece? That’s like Christmas without Santa, like coffee without cream.

I should confess that I have worn tights before.  In winter I pound London’s pavements in compression tights to keep out the cold (though I have the decency to layer with a pair of long shorts). I often wear them under my jeans on long-haul flights to keep my circulation going. Male horseback riders wear them to prevent saddle sores.

Crucially, none of the above are a fashion statement of any sort; they fall under the heading of "technical wear" and provide function over form.  What’s more, they they’ve all been – ahem – reinforced in certain areas.

Fashion-conscious bro-isery, on the other hand, doesn’t just look like it has a tendency to squish vital bits, it also looks worryingly fragile (a man with a ladder in his tights. Imagine!). Thankfully, one retailer has had the foresight to put together a visual guide to donning Mantyhose: http://e-mancipate.net/guide-how-to-put-on-the-mantyhose

Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that men’s tights come with a fly. Though, in fairness, we’d presume that the kind of guy that invests in Mantyhose probably sits down to pee anyway.


You may also like

The Exfoliator: Have you ever had a Coregasm?

The Exfoliator: Yoga for the uninhibited

The Exfoliator: Crash course therapy with The Intensive

The Exfoliator: The Shaman in Stilettos


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Wellbeing

This 'power nap' pebble taught me to sleep again

Victoria Woodhall
Mind

The best pillow sprays to help you drift off to sleep

Mind

The Panic Diaries. I'm 41 and successful, but I'm shaking and can't breathe

Wellbeing

What is manifesting and can it help you attract what you want?

Skin

Is cica cream the answer to soothing your winter skin flare ups?

Skin

Slugging is the latest Tiktok skincare trend, but is it actually good for you?

Sense and Sensitivity

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Judy Johnson
Wellbeing

Infrared sauna blanket: we tried the hottest thing (literally) in home wellness

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More