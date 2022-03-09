The five best ways to fight frizz

Autumn is here along with blustery showers that wreak havoc on those of us born with mad-woman hair anyway. My hair, in its natural state is a bit like that. However, unless you pour a bucket of water over my head, you would probably never know, because over the years I have discovered some incredible products, that literally have the ability to transform my wire wool hair into a soft, silken mane, and keep it that way come rain or hurricane.

1. Kerastase Serum Oleo Relax, £14.18 Countless other brands have brought out similar blow-dry serum/oils, but this is still by far that best, leaving my hair soft and smooth, easy to blow dry and never greasy. Hqhair.com



2 Kerastase Nutritive Bain Satin Shampoo £11.93 and Masque Nutri-Thermique £18.68 Yes I know, Kerastase again, and it’s expensive, but seeing is believing with this brand, which has a range for every hair type imaginable. When you have difficult hair like mine, nothing else comes close. Hqhair.com



3. A Parlux Hairdryer, £59.95 . The superhero of all hair appliances . Every professional hairdresser worth his blow dry keeps one of these in their kit. (See Sam McKnight use one to do Brigitte Bardot hair in our video ) Super powerful, it will ensure kink-free hair double fast.



4. A Mason and Pearson bristle and nylon brush, £54.25, escentual.com . I’ve developed a way of using my fingers to clamp my hair on to this hairbrush as I dry it. This technique and the densely packed bristles make light work of the wildest locks. Ghdhair.com

5. GHD hair straighteners, £119. Every frizz-prone lady should own a pair. Still the best ceramic hair irons out there, a quick run over the hair is the best trick for keeping kinks at bay in British weather. Parlux.co.uk

Last-minute bonus entry number six!

YS Park 60G1 hairbrush, from £29.50. This is a new entry today. I have often been for a blow dry with Jack Buckley at the Josh Wood Atelier in Notting Hill. (If you haven’t heard of it, this place is a hub of hairdressing’s finest talent in West London) Anyway, Jack always uses this wondrous, double boar bristle brush to smooth out my kinks. It’s one of those brushes that grips your hair effortlessly, so you can get a DIY salon blowdry at home. In fact, it’s so good that one client stole jack’s from right under his nose. www.salonambition.com